Turntable.fm is Back—But With a Twist

Fans of social music platform Turntable.fm despaired when the app was shuttered in 2013. Despite being active for only two-and-a-half years, the app developed a cult-like following, prompting many calls and petitions to bring the platform back in the years since.

Today, those calls were answered two-fold, as Turntable.fm is poised to make a comeback and a new platform, Turntable.org, is readying its own launch. The two platforms seem to have the same core format, allowing users to create their own rooms and perform for digital audiences. However, Turntable.org will be introducing a subscription-based pricing model.

Considering the founders of the original site cited an inability to monetize the platform at a pace capable of offsetting their costs at the time, perhaps a subscription will mitigate some of Turntable.org's risk.

As for the new Turntable.fm, while screenshots suggest that it seems vastly unchanged from how we left it in 2013, the platform is currently password-protected. However, there's a silver lining, as the welcome page poses a challenge we intend to answer immediately. "Join the waitlist," the page reads. "Email your favorite song to waitlist@turntable.fm, and if it's good, we'll let you in."

