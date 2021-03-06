Turntable.fm is Back—But With a Twist

Turntable.fm is Back—But With a Twist

There is more than one Turntable.fm reboot gearing up for launch.
Author:
Publish date:

Turntable.org

Fans of social music platform Turntable.fm despaired when the app was shuttered in 2013. Despite being active for only two-and-a-half years, the app developed a cult-like following, prompting many calls and petitions to bring the platform back in the years since.

Today, those calls were answered two-fold, as Turntable.fm is poised to make a comeback and a new platform, Turntable.org, is readying its own launch. The two platforms seem to have the same core format, allowing users to create their own rooms and perform for digital audiences. However, Turntable.org will be introducing a subscription-based pricing model. 

Considering the founders of the original site cited an inability to monetize the platform at a pace capable of offsetting their costs at the time, perhaps a subscription will mitigate some of Turntable.org's risk. 

As for the new Turntable.fm, while screenshots suggest that it seems vastly unchanged from how we left it in 2013, the platform is currently password-protected. However, there's a silver lining, as the welcome page poses a challenge we intend to answer immediately. "Join the waitlist," the page reads. "Email your favorite song to waitlist@turntable.fm, and if it's good, we'll let you in."

Source: The Verge 

Related

Tame Impala
NEWS

Tame Impala Sound System To Make Live Debut With Back to Back Shows In March

Tame Impala Sound System, which manifested out of the quarantine era, is now taking to the road with two in-person shows.

Screen Shot 2021-01-29 at 8.17.10 PM
EVENTS

Truth Hz Launches Record Label With Stream from Peach's Castle in Super Mario 64

DJs took to one of the most iconic locations in gaming for the label's launch party.

deezer
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Learn Spanish, French, and Other Languages With New Deezer Playlists

Streaming on Deezer may just help you pick up a new skill.

Bassnectar
NEWS

Bassnectar Announces Free Show Following Presentation of Impeachment Articles

Bassnectar followed up on a comment he had more than two years ago about doing a free performance surrounding impeachment proceedings.

CxIv6HcW8AAETgG
NEWS

World Club Dome Unveils Full Lineup, Expanded Stages for 2019

World Club Dome is gearing up for its biggest year yet.

Beeple
GEAR + TECH

Visual Artist for Skrillex, Zedd Sells Digital Art Collection for $777,000

Bidders clamored for the chance to own a set of digital prints from Beeple.

deadmau5
EVENTS

PUBG Enlists deadmau5 for "GAMING 2 GIVE BACK" Charity Livestream

We'll see how deadmau5's skills hold up in the PUBG arena.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.