Tycho Launches Web3 Community On Polygon Blockchain

Tycho's unique come-up allowed him to experience various trades within the music industry before rising to prominence as an artist himself. In an introduction to his new Tycho Open Source Community, the Grammy-nominated Weather artist explains that creating his own music publication in the early days of his career allowed him to build a community and engage with other writers in a marketplace of ideas.

While the subsequent social media era has certainly had its upsides, Tycho continued, he's been eager to return to build a stronger, more collaborative sense of community.

To that end, the Tycho Open Source Community aims to unite Tycho's fans from around the world. powered by Medallion on the Polygon blockchain, the community will bring fans closer to him than ever as he embarks on his next album cycle.

"In this community I will be sharing insight into my creative process, unreleased music, previews of new music, behind-the-scenes footage and many opportunities for us to better connect," Tycho said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "You will also get first access to special merch drops, ticket presales and exclusive digital collectibles."

Members of the community will be the first to have the opportunity to secure a copy of Tycho’s Back to Mine on vinyl when it's released September 30th.

Join here to explore fully the Tycho Open Source Community has to offer.

