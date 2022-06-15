UMG Partners With Music Wellness App Vera to Help People With Dementia

Universal Music Group has been named the exclusive launch partner for Vera, a mobile application created by music wellness and technology company Music Health.

Vera is an AI-driven music app designed specifically for people suffering with dementia. The technology used in the Vera application "allows Vera to curate the perfect song at the right time for every individual listener."

According to UMG, the venture took Music Health three years of rigorous research and development. The research included more than 20,000 hours of observation and analysis to effectively conclude that Vera had a positive impact on the quality of life of people with BPSD, or the Behavioural and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia.

"We've built Vera to know and find the music that means the most and has the biggest effect for each person living with dementia," said Stephen Hunt, Music Health's co-founder, per Music Business Worldwide. "It acts like a music detective, that seeks out tunes that they used to love a long time ago but may have forgotten about, which their carers may have never heard of, and their families may not even know."

Music has been used in the treatments of many illnesses, especially mental health issues. The notion that personalized music significantly improves cognitive function for those suffering with a condition like dementia has been widely accepted as an axiom among the world's neurologists.

This isn't Universal Music Group's first time entering the intersection of health and audio. In September 2021, UMG partnered with MedRhythms, an application that provides "prescription music" to patients.

You can find out more about Vera here.