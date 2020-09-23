Viberate Launches New Analytics Tool to Empower Music Professionals

Last year, around 40,000 songs were uploaded to Spotify every single day. The figure represents both a staggering statistic and a daunting obstacle for independent artists, whose music is essentially rendered a needle in a haystack. With so much new music entering platforms each passing minute, music discovery and management have become more difficult in an extremely competitive industry.

Enter UMEK, the renowned electronic music producer and entrepreneur behind Viberate, a music tech startup that develops tools to empower music professionals. Their latest venture is a brand new analytics tool, which the company launched this week. The tool collects and analyzes crucial social media and music streaming metrics, such as followers, charts, views and engagement, and turns accurate data into clear, actionable insights.

"We went for a very visual, clear delivery," UMEK told EDM.com. "Nobody needs another complex, 'sciency' dashboard, but a tool that helps make career decisions as swiftly and confidently as possible."

Viberate's new analytics tool presents a fantastic platform to be utilized by a range of music professionals, including artists, labels, event organizers, A&Rs, and more. It allows users to compare and analyze the popularity of all artists under one digital umbrella. Music pros can keep a pulse on emerging trends and talent, explore which channels work best for specific genres, and check what fans listen to all around the world.

Viberate

"We believe that everyone deserves a chance to do what they love," says UMEK. "I’ve been lucky to make Techno my life. Our startup loves crunching music data. Now, we’re here to apply this data and help others achieve their career goals: whether that’s quitting their 9–5 job to fully pursue music, or creating the next boundary-pushing record label. If there was ever a perfect time for the music industry to become more agile, it’s 2020."

You can read more about Viberate analytics before you take them out for a spin here.