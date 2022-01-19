Skip to main content
Build a Killer Music Marketing Strategy Using Real-Life Expert Tips In This Webinar

Viberate's upcoming guest panel will host two music marketing veterans.

The music research and analytics platform Viberate is kicking off 2022 with another free educational online session. The next guest panel will host two music marketing veterans and showcase the usage of music data to create effective promotional strategies.

The first expert guest is Jay Gilbert, who created unique marketing plans for Nirvana, The Police, and Guns ‘N Roses. Joining him is Terry Tompkins, assistant music professor at Hofstra University, who discovered Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend while working as an A&R at Columbia Records. Their talk will cover hands-on data analytics tips for both artists and label managers.

"2021 was great for streaming and music sales, so we can start 2022 with some optimism,” Gilbert said. "Those who know how to effectively monitor data and trends will have a great advantage in their promotion. I’d urge both labels and artists to give data a go and start seeing results."

You can join the exclusive workshop online on Tuesday, January 25th at 12PM ET (6PM CET). The session is free of charge but limited to 500 people. Click here to apply.

