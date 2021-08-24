Protect Your Hearing Health With Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Next time you go to a concert, don't forget to use protection.

When we start to get ready for a live show, our minds don't tend to go straight to hearing protection. However, the average concert causes damage to our ears after only seven and a half minutes of unprotected exposure.

In an effort to combat Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL), it is important to be aware of your exposure to loud sounds and always use proper protection—such as Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs—when being exposed to anything over 85dB for prolonged periods of time.

Everyone knows live music events are loud, yet very few people seem to realize the dangers of the decibels. The average concert weighs in at about 98-110dB, evidently classifying as extremely loud and dangerous to hearing. Have you ever experienced that post-show ear-ringing? Not only is it annoying, but also a clear sign of irreversible hearing damage.

Wearing earplugs is highly recommended when attending a concert, but not all of them will yield the same experience. For instance, while the use of standard foam earplugs will protect you from NIHL, they're less than ideal for the experience as they block out most of the sound and muffle the music. Not to mention, their bright, neon appearance is not aesthetically pleasing, unlike the Vibes plugs.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs have a discreet design and clear sound tubes, making them virtually invisible. Vibes

Vibes' Hi-Fidelity Earplugs are made with a discreet, low-profile design, making them virtually invisible. These reusable earplugs were designed with concertgoers and musicians in mind. The clear sound tubes allow you to hear the music with clarity while reducing the volume to a safe and comfortable level. Instead of blocking and muffling the sound, Vibes put you in control of your listening experience by reducing the volume of what you hear by 22 decibels, while still allowing you to hear the music clearly.

Each pair includes three sizes of interchangeable eartips to help ensure a comfortable and secure fit for any ear size. The earplugs also come with a pocket-sized carrying case, so they are convenient enough to bring to events.

Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs come with three different ear-tip sizes to ensure the perfect fit. Vibes

Shortly after launching in 2016, the founder of Vibes, Jack Mann, was invited onto the hit ABC show Shark Tank, where his 10-minute pitch won the approval of Kevin O’Leary. While O'Leary made Mann an offer, he decided to walk away from the investment deal and bootstrap his business.

Since then, Vibes products have been used by hundreds of thousands of concertgoers across the globe, are sold at concert venues and music festivals around the United States, and are also trusted by dozens of college band programs and professional orchestras, who outfit their musicians with them.

From bass heads, to touring DJ’s, to classically trained symphonies, Vibes are trusted by audiophiles and music aficionados across the world for their ability to protect them from hearing damage, while maintaining perfect sound quality.

If you want enhance your concert experience by preventing hearing damage, while still being able to hear the music you love with perfect clarity, you can purchase Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs directly from their website for $23.98 or find them on Amazon.

FOLLOW VIBES:

Website: discovervibes.com/for-live-music

Facebook: facebook.com/discovervibes

Instagram: instagram.com/discovervibes