Looking for a Music Lover's Gift Under $30? Save Their Ears With the Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs

This year, give your loved one's the gift of hearing protection.

Sadly, most people are unaware of the irreversible damage caused by listening and being exposed to live music. Everyone knows that concerts are loud, yet very few seem to fully grasp the dangers of the decibels.

Have you ever experienced that post-show ear-ringing? Not only is it incredibly annoying, but also an early sign of hearing damage. The average concert pumps at a level of roughly 98-110dB, which can cause hearing damage within 10 minutes of exposure.

A simple and effective solution for music lovers is to—you guessed it—wear hearing protection. And it's important to select the right type of earplugs, since many solutions are designed to block out all sounds, thus muffling the music. This is why Vibes' Hi-Fidelity Earplugs were created.

Vibes' High-Fidelity Earplugs. c/o Vibes

Since launching in 2016 and appearing on the hit ABC show Shark Tank the following year, the Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs are now used by hundreds of thousands of concertgoers and musicians across the world in an effort to combat noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL).

Using an acoustic filter and specially designed sound tubes that mimic the shape of your inner ear canal, Vibes reduce the loudness of live music to a safer listening level that prevents hearing damage, while still allowing you to hear the music with perfect clarity.

Vibes' clear, low-profile design makes them virtually invisible, so no one else can tell you're wearing earplugs. Plus, each pair of earplugs comes with a pocket-sized carrying case and three sizes of interchangeable eartips, ensuring a comfortable fit for any sized ear.

You can purchase the earplugs directly from Vibes' website for $28.95 or find them on Amazon.

FOLLOW VIBES:

Website: discovervibes.com/for-live-music

Facebook: facebook.com/discovervibes

Instagram: instagram.com/discovervibes