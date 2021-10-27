This Dr. Seuss-Style Children's Book Teaches Kids About Vintage Synthesizers
Because who needs Crayola, a new children's book about synth-collecting is now available.
My Daddy Has 100 Synths is the perfect book for dads looking to introduce their kids to the vintage synthesizer world. Penned by Billy Cardigan, one-half of Shy Boyz, the Dr. Seuss-style rhyming book is told from the perspective of a child whose father flaunts his encyclopedic synth collection.
"This one is polyphonic and has a vocoder! This one was used by Giorgio Moroder," reads one passage. "This is the classic mini-moog, used by Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode."
According to Cardigan, My Daddy Has 100 Synths is "the world’s first fully illustrated children's book about synthesizers." After all, it's never too early to get your kids into electronic music.
You can pre-order a copy for $15 via the book's Bandcamp page. It is scheduled to ship on November 22nd.