Learn About the Revolutionary Moog Modular Synthesizer in New Virtual Moogseum Tour

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Moogseum, which was forced to shutter due to the impact of COVID-19.
After its debut in 1964, the Moog modular synthesizer single-handedly revolutionized music production as we know it. However, despite its ubiquitous presence in the electronic music zeitgeist, its usage remains somewhat of a lost art in today's dance music landscape.

The Moogseum, located in downtown Asheville, North Carolina, was developed and launched in 2019 to educate music fans about the history of the seminal synth created by Robert Moog. It features an array of exhibits dedicated to Moog's pioneering work, including a one-of-a-kind visualization dome that invites attendees to see how electricity translates into sound. Despite its initial success, however, the Moogseum was forced to shutter due to the impact of COVID-19.

In an effort led by Executive Director Michelle Moog-Koussa, the Moogseum has now announced a virtual tour to cater to the COVID-19 digital epoch. The tour will feature a viewing of the original Moog modular synthesizer prototype as well as an appearance by Herb Deutsch, who collaborated with Bob Moog on the development of the instrument. The tour is scheduled for Sunday, December 13th at 2PM ET (11AM ET).

Bob Moog and Herb Deutsch.

"It is our great honor to feature Bob’s collaborator and friend, Herb Deutsch, and the Moog prototype synthesizer, for which he was a catalyst,” said Moog-Koussa. "Herb represents a pivotal juncture in the world of music, during which the sonic landscape was on the verge of expanding in ways that were previously impossible. He was there, guiding Bob, in the years-long development of the revolutionary Moog synthesizer, making him an all-important figure in the world of electronic music."

You can purchase tickets to the one-hour tour, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session with Deutsch, here. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Moogseum.

Read more about the new virtual tour of the Moogseum here.

