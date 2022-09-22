Skip to main content
VRJAM's Visceral 5th Dimension Platform Is a Glimpse Into the Future of Metaverse Raves

VRJAM's Visceral 5th Dimension Platform Is a Glimpse Into the Future of Metaverse Raves

Thanks to VRJAM's team of renowned 3D graphics designers and character animators, its latest metaverse concert gave rise to a compelling DJ duo named Psyonics.

c/o Press

Thanks to VRJAM's team of renowned 3D graphics designers and character animators, its latest metaverse concert gave rise to a compelling DJ duo named Psyonics.

Whether or not you agree with the concept of the metaverse, there's no arguing it's music's next frontier. It's changing the industry as we know it—and VRJAM is one of the biggest catalysts.

The accessibility, affordability and sustainability of the metaverse are already being enjoyed by its advocates. But when it comes to live music experiences in the metaverse, VRJAM knows that fan engagement is the real key.

For artists embracing Web3, a phrase referring to the next iteration of the internet that promotes decentralized protocols, VRJAM could be a knight in shining armor. After all, it's not easy building a fanbase these days, but the company's blockchain-powered platform enables musicians to do it in innovative ways—and monetize it.

So VRJAM created the visceral 5th Dimension, its custom-built virtual space where visitors can engage with the world's leading electronic music artists and labels in new ways thanks to the company's disruptive tech solutions. It's here where Psyonics, a "duo of multiverse missionaries," performed their first-ever live show.

Psyonics.

Psyonics.

Harnessing the power of film-grade motion capture technology in a live setting, VRJAM curated a bespoke stage in 5th Dimension for the avatar duo to perform a real-time DJ set. Viewers were able to catch the innovative performance on their PC or in virtual reality by using an Oculus Quest 2 headset.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

youtube
INDUSTRY

YouTube's New Creator Music Program Is Its Solution to Copyright Strikes and TikTok

Content creators will be able to share revenue with the artists whose music they use.

By Lennon Cihak
SGLewis-AudioLustHigherLove-Press-7 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

SG Lewis Announces Sophomore Album, Celebrates With New Double Single

"Vibe Like This" (with Lucky Daye and Ty Dolla $ign) and "Infatuation" will both be included on the forthcoming album, due January 2023

By Rachel Kupfer
VRJAM Psyonics 1
GEAR + TECH

VRJAM's Visceral 5th Dimension Platform Is a Glimpse Into the Future of Metaverse Raves

Thanks to VRJAM's team of renowned 3D graphics designers and character animators, its latest metaverse concert gave rise to a compelling DJ duo named Psyonics.

By Jason Heffler

Those watching the set in VR saw Psyonics' members, Sy Shuama and Zam Spacetime, defy the laws of physics as they threw down a DJ set in 5th Dimension's stupefying virtual rave setting. Sporadic special effects, like snow, fire, sparks, bubbles and bursts of electricity, were stitched in to eye-popping effect. And at one point, Shuama delivered live vocals in tandem with her counterpart's DJing.

Thanks to VRJAM's team of renowned 3D graphics designers and character animators, the performance could ultimately be a touchstone for the intersection of live music and blockchain tech. And it all seems to be just the beginning. According to a press release, Psyonics "plan to reach millions of people through VRJAM's virtual world."

Before that happens, you can get in early on the futuristic duo's music after their debut single hit streaming platforms. Ahead of their VRJAM show, Psyonics dropped a chunky house record, aptly titled "Gelatinous Fatso." With its kaleidoscopic disco influences and gritty French house beat, the track hearkens back to the immersive, madcap universe of their 5th Dimension set.

You can listen to "Gelatinous Fatso" below and join VRJAM's closed beta program here.

Follow Psyonics:

Instagram: instagram.com/psyonicsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3SgvyQY
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/psyonics

Related

VRJAM
GEAR + TECH

VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences

Sensorium Galaxy First Metaverse Steam
GEAR + TECH

Sensorium Galaxy Launches 24/7 Streaming Channel for Metaverse Raves, Attracting 4 Million Viewers

The streaming offers a preview of the Sensorium Galaxy virtual worlds currently available exclusively to the VR beta testers.

Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 10.58.06 PM
GEAR + TECH

Kàra Màr Is the First AI-Driven Social Artist to Release an Album On Spotify

Kàra Màr joins the ranks of David Guetta, Carl Cox, and Armin van Buuren inside Sensorium Galaxy's metaverse.

New Music Showcase Announcement IG2
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference and VRJAM Announce Showcase Contest for DJs and Music Producers

VRJAM, WMC and EDM.com have joined forces to offer DJs and producers the chance to secure a coveted showcase at the summit's first-ever virtual edition.

1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

avicii
GEAR + TECH

You Can Now Experience Avicii's Music In VR With Revamped Rhythm Game

The "AVICII Invector: Encore Edition" rhythm game is coming to Meta Quest 2, formerly the Oculus Quest 2, in late January.

Alien_Towers_08
GEAR + TECH

How Redpill VR Is Mutating the Modern Music Festival Into a Visceral Virtual Reality Experience

"It's a new art form of visual expression."

image (36)
EVENTS

First Look: Peek Inside FutureFest's Digital Pinball Machine Ahead of Kaskade's Metaverse DJ Set

FutureFest's inaugural metaverse concert is focused on "bringing the unique sounds and positive energy of Kaskade to the Web3 community."