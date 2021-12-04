Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences
Publish date:

VRJAM Launches Public Token Sale to Revolutionize Metaverse Music Experiences

The VRJAM platform is aiming to be a one-stop-shop for artists and music venues looking to secure their footing in the metaverse.
Author:

VRJAM

The VRJAM platform is aiming to be a one-stop-shop for artists and music venues looking to secure their footing in the metaverse.

The concept of the metaverse and speculation about its impact on the future of the music industry have been buzzworthy topics throughout 2021, and those conversations are only just beginning. 

According to EMERGEN Research, the current $47 billion metaverse sector is expected to continue growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 43.3% through 2028. And with a long runway of upside ahead, VRJAM is wasting no time in an effort to become an early frontrunner in the emerging metaverse concert space.

In partnership with Enjin.io, VRJAM is taking a multi-faceted, artist-first approach in delivering turnkey-style NFT solutions and providing a platform for virtual concerts that are easily monetized by performers.

VRJAM seeks to bring artists closer to their fans by providing them the means to mint NFTs with meaningful incentives. In addition, the remote, flexible nature of the immersive metaverse environments themselves will allow for frictionless artist-to-fan engagement, paving the way for a new medium of social interaction. 

Recommended Articles

Tom Morello
MUSIC RELEASES

Tom Morello Taps San Holo, Dr. Fresch, More for Exploratory Album, "The Atlas Underground Flood": Listen

Tom Morello's latest album shows that his creatively curious appetite is alive and well.

2 hours ago
Alan Fitzpatrick
FEATURES

Alan Fitzpatrick On Why His First Album In Over a Decade "Feels Like His Debut"

"There’s a lot of music that could potentially be some of my best work that I’ve done on this album."

4 hours ago
Elements+Lakewood+2+The+Rust+Music+AJR+Photo
EVENTS

Elements Festival Shares Roadmap of Improvements After Controversial 2021 Event

The organizers of the Pennsylvania electronic music festival are looking to make amends after their ill-fated 2021 edition.

4 hours ago

At the institutional level, VRJAM indicates the platform will offer venues solutions to exist in the metaverse landscape, effectively helping them to secure their footprint in the next technological frontier. 

Consistent with the broader movement towards developing decentralized enterprises, VRJAM's ownership is shared in-part by a consortium of artists and labels, helping to ensure that collectively, artists' incentives are made a priority in this new world. 

Ahead of its 2022 launch, retail investors have the opportunity to invest in the platform by way of its dedicated VRJAM token. Check out the VRJAM website for more information on how to register. 

Related

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.

Rave Bunnies
GEAR + TECH

"Rave Bunnies" Metaverse Project Dangles Carrots to Festival Lovers Looking to Profit From Crypto-Gaming

Rave Bunnies is the colorfully quirky NFT concept dedicated to engaging ravers around the world.

1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
NEWS

deadmau5 Joins VC Firm As Strategic Advisor As Metaverse Gold Rush Heats Up

Titans of industry are in high demand when it comes to shaping the future of the metaverse.

unnamed (25)
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

PIXELYNX is seeking the expertise of the team that made Pokémon GO a wild success.

ClFdzeyWkAA8BSo
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.

General
GEAR + TECH

iHeartRadio Music Festival and OneOf Partner to Launch Seismic Drop of 1 Million Free NFTs

Collecting all the "poker chip" NFTs will unlock the opportunity to win exciting additional prizes.