Feast Your Eyes on the Mesmerizing EDC Las Vegas 2021 Drone Show

EDC Las Vegas 2021 has come and gone, and it'll go down as the most memorable music festival of the year.

As attendees decompress the surreal weekend and the memories begin to crystallize, one will go down as a timeless "you had to be there" moment: the drone show. In a music festival that featured the world's best DJs and more fireworks than a Fourth of July bash at the White House, the unquestioned pièce de résistance was the coordinated drone performance.

600 iridescent drones took to the skies of Sin City, transforming into multiple polychromatic patterns. Gobsmacked ravers watched in awe as the machines changed from the iconic EDC owl to silhouettes of two people embracing under a glittering heart, among other configurations.

The dazzling drone display celebrated not only the 25-year anniversary of EDC, but also the brand's momentous return to Las Vegas after a turbulent 2020, which was marred by an explosive and controversial postponement.

You can watch the mesmerizing drone show in full below.