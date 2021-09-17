September 17, 2021
WAVEZOO Launches to Make Live Virtual DJ Performances More Accessible
Publish date:

The WAVEZOO platform aims to democratize the oftentimes difficult process to source and book international DJs.
Author:
In the age of COVID-19, it's no secret that live music has not only found solace in the virtual realm, but also thrived. Livestreaming quickly became the new norm, and as IRL concerts returned, it became more and more clear that virtual music performances aren't going anywhere.

WAVEZOO, a company offering a platform to source curated, interactive live DJ sets, wants to keep the momentum of the streaming landscape alive and help artists navigate the intricacies of virtual performances. WAVEZOO, which originated in Jamaica, aims to democratize the oftentimes difficult process of discovering and booking international DJs with its user-friendly platform.

With WAVEZOO, users can access an expansive roster of DJs and professional musicians on a secure site. These artists can then be booked to perform virtually at any given event with the company's cutting-edge audiovisual tech.

A party soundtracked by a remote, live DJ sourced by WAZEZOO.

A party soundtracked by a remote, live DJ sourced by WAZEZOO.

Signing up as a DJ on WAVEZOO has its perks. DJs and musicians can amplify their visibility and get hired for private streams worldwide, and share the sessions to grow their fanbases. The platform also doubles as a professional booking conduit, handling the tedious aspects of the process, like payments.

Perhaps the most advantageous aspect of WAVEZOO—as a DJ—is the notion of saving money on things that aren't necessary while performing live, like travel. It's also nice not to have to lug bulky caskets with turntables, amps, and other instruments.

And those worrying about the live connection should look no further than the platform's live chat feature, which allows performing DJs to see their audience and reactions in real-time with two-way video streaming. Novice DJs and seasoned selectors alike know how crucial it is to play to the crowd and adapt as they perform, and WAVEZOO's tech makes this possible remotely.

WAVEZOO already boasts an eclectic roster of emerging and star quality worldwide DJs who are spinning hits in every genre around the clock. Those DJs are taking advantage of a limited time FREE sign-up offer, registering during our BETA launch to be among the first listed DJ’s, that users can navigate by language, music genre, rating... before choosing their favorite DJ to request a private party.

Artists can sign up for WAVEZOO now.

