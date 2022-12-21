Skip to main content
We Asked the A.I. Program ChatGPT About EDM—It Knew Too Much

The viral chatbot shared impressively well-formed opinions on electronic dance music history, production and the art of the DJ performance.

Alexander Sinn

Following the release of the now-viral sensation, ChatGPT, it took OpenAI's eerily sophisticated chatbot just five days to amass over one million users. And it's become the most successful story at the intersection of artificial intelligence and meteoric tech adoption in the last decade.

There's many reasons why ChatGPT has become an instant hit. Some have called it a creative enhancer, others a search query replacement. But no matter what you think ChatGPT's future use cases are, there's no denying it has a tremendous trove of information to draw upon, including niche topics like electronic dance music.

Despite our best efforts to stump ChatGPT with absurdly specific questions—and even thought-provoking, nuanced topics—it seems the algorithm has a deeper understanding of EDM than even we could have expected.

The ChatGPT language-generation software was developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company co-founded by Elon Musk.

We wanted to make sure ChatGPT could concisely explain electronic music history to us in ways that go beyond familiar topics of computers and circuitry. At 181 words, we'd say this summary sufficed.

ChatGPT

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

Getting more specific, ChatGPT responded to a prompt about regional dance music interests like a well-traveled raver wise beyond their years.

ChatGPT

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

Going beyond the historical, we wanted to talk shop with ChatGPT and analyze the nuances between different tastes in bass music. It turns out Excision's 150,000-watt sets of pure bass are intense, even by ChatGPT's standards.

ChatGPT

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

We all have different criteria for what makes an artist's performance a great one. But ChatGPT gave a point-by-point breakdown that would ace a college-level persuasive writing assignment with flying colors.

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

If you thought ChatGPT wouldn't have the wherewithal to weigh in on even the most controversial topics in electronic music, guess again.

ChatGPT

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

For the electronic music producers out there: you might soon find yourself crediting ChatGPT as a collaborator on your tracks in the near future, given this hot take.

ChatGPT

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

And because festival season once again lies just around the corner—how are we feeling about ChatGPT Fest?

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

A screenshot of a conversation between EDM.com and the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT program.

