Sony Launches Wearable Motion Sonic Wristlet, Allowing Musicians to Apply Effects Live

Early backers can secure a limited discounted price on the technology via Indiegogo.
Sony/Motion Sonic

Sony's new Motion Sonic technology is bringing an added level of sophistication to live music performance. 

Imagine being able to apply effects to live instruments on the spot through the use of gestures alone. This handy piece of wearable technology allows musicians to do just that, applying delays, filters, pitch bends, and much more with just a wave, flick, or roll of the wrist.

Motion Sonic allows users to map custom movements and effects all within the native app, then apply the effects by way of plugging their mobile device into an audio interface.

The technology is fully customizable to one's desired method of performance. Through use of the Motion Sonic native app, users can map specific types of movements with a desired effect, then simply route their mobile device through an audio interface to sync it all up. 

With particularly effects-heavy music such as EDM, wherein the inclusion of live instrumentation to the performance has become omnipresent in recent years, the technology has the promise of becoming a staple in live music settings going forward.

Sony has launched an Indiegogo campaign for Motion Sonic to raise a total of $79,000 and early backers can lock in a discounted price of $218 to get their hands on the technology, which is scheduled to ship in March 2022.

