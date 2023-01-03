Skip to main content
Wimbledon Tennis Balls Find New Life as Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Wimbledon Tennis Balls Find New Life as Portable Bluetooth Speakers

British engineering firm hearO is giving audiophiles the chance to own a piece of tennis history.

hearO

British engineering firm hearO is giving audiophiles the chance to own a piece of tennis history.

Tennis fans can now share in the sounds and spirit of Wimbledon right from their own home.

Heroes of the sport darted around the court in 2022, chasing and striking Wimbledon's highlighter-yellow balls to hoist one of the most storied trophies in all of sports. Now, the Slazenger-emblazoned balls that defined Wimbledon's high-stakes gameplay are finding new life as novelty speakers. 

The company has made their mark creating a sustainable path forward for tennis balls after they're "retired" from tournament play. Produced by hearO, the units are one-touch bluetooth speakers embedded in the shell of an actual tennis ball used on the iconic grass courts of the All England Club at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The hearO 3.0 bluetooth speaker is made with an actual tennis ball used at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The hearO 3.0 bluetooth speaker is made with an actual tennis ball used at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The piece of functional championship engineering features a 3W speaker with a sonic range of 100 Hz to 20K Hz and a 500 mAh battery. The design melds each piece with a white speaker grill on one side of the hollowed-out ball.

It's the ideal companion for tennis fans who want to own a timeless piece of the sport's history. The speaker comes complete with a stand and you're able to purchase a two-piece set.

"The championship ball lives on and becomes an icon of reuse," hearO's site reads. As with the company's prior inventions, each purchase of the hearO 3.0 will result in the planting of a tree in collaboration with the European Nature Trust.

The hearO 3.0 is on sale now for $71.99.

