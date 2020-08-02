Win a Rare "AVICII Invector: Encore Collector's Edition" Nintendo Switch, One of Only 5 in the World

To celebrate the impending release of AVICII Invector: Encore Edition, the rhythm game inspired by the late EDM legend Avicii, EDM.com has teamed up with its developers to offer readers a chance to win a mouthwatering prize.
Gamers and EDM fans alike can now enter for a chance to win a rare Collector's Edition, custom painted white Nintendo Switch Lite and a digital download of AVICII Invector: Encore Edition. To enter for a chance to win the unique gaming console, of which only 5 exist, simply navigate to the contest's microsite here.
Wired Productions and Hello There Games' AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is slated for a September 8th release on Nintendo Switch. For more information, head over to the game's official website here.
For a deep dive into Hello There Games' partnership with Avicii, check out our interview with lead developer Oskar Eklund and Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais here.
FOLLOW WIRED PRODUCTIONS:
Website: wired.gg
Facebook: facebook.com/wiredpro
Twitter: twitter.com/wiredp
Instagram: instagram.com/wired_productions_games
YouTube: youtube.com/user/WiredProductionsLtd
Discord: discord.com/invite/wiredp