Win a Rare "AVICII Invector: Encore Collector's Edition" Nintendo Switch, One of Only 5 in the World

To celebrate the impending release of AVICII Invector: Encore Edition, the rhythm game inspired by the late EDM legend Avicii, EDM.com has teamed up with its developers to offer readers a chance to win a mouthwatering prize.

Gamers and EDM fans alike can now enter for a chance to win a rare Collector's Edition, custom painted white Nintendo Switch Lite and a digital download of AVICII Invector: Encore Edition. To enter for a chance to win the unique gaming console, of which only 5 exist, simply navigate to the contest's microsite here.

Wired Productions and Hello There Games' AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is slated for a September 8th release on Nintendo Switch. For more information, head over to the game's official website here.

For a deep dive into Hello There Games' partnership with Avicii, check out our interview with lead developer Oskar Eklund and Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais here.

