You Can Win The Chemical Brothers' Roland TB-03 Synthesizer

Want to own a piece of EDM history? You can now get your hands on a Roland TB-03 synthesizer owned by The Chemical Brothers.

The legendary electronic music duo is giving away the synth to raise funds for #ILoveLive, a campaign developed to offer help to live music stage crew workers in the UK who are experiencing the financial pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new campaign published on Crowdfunder, The Chemical Brothers called those workers the "unsung heroes of the live entertainment world" and asserted that the funds raised from the initiative could literally save their lives.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for the whole music industry but particularly for the stage techs, sound engineers, guitar techs, keyboard techs, drum techs, stage managers, production managers, tour managers and other live support personnel who make shows possible," the campaign reads. "With no shows since March, crew’s income has been slashed with many finding that they are ineligible for any kind of government financial aid."

"Many are in desperate need and most are sitting with mental health issues," the page continues. "Let’s help raise some money to support them this winter. It could literally save lives."

To enter the competition, you can donate anywhere from £5 to £100, and the higher reward option you choose, the more prize draw entries you receive. Fans can also enter the prize draw without making a donation by sending a postcard with their name, address, email, and phone number to ILoveLive Prize Draw in Bath, UK.

For your chance to win the synth, donate via The Chemical Brothers' crowdfunding campaign here.

