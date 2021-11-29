Woman Documents Journey of Swallowing AirPod, Recording Audio From Stomach

If you swallow your AirPod, you're going to have a crappy time.

That's one takeaway Carli Bellmer likely gleaned from her experience after she accidentally ingested an AirPod she had mistaken for Ibuprofen. We've heard of the healing power of music before, but we're pretty sure this isn't the remedy researchers had in mind.

To be fair, Bellmer was holding a sizable 800 MG pill of Ibuprofen along with her left AirPod. However, according to her journey, which she's documented in detail on TikTok, she became aware of the mistake almost immediately.

In this case, an Apple didn't quite keep the doctor away. After Bellmer reportedly sought immediate medical advice, within a couple of days she was in better spirits having confirmed via X-ray that she had safely—ahem— expelled the device from her system.

Unfortunately, the AirPod finally met its Waterloo with the flush of the porcelain throne. "I did not retrieve it," Bellmer said.

Naturally, Bellmer's story was met with a mix of shock and skepticism from the three million-plus viewers who stumbled upon her harrowing tale. Bellmer effectively quashed the skepticism by posting a humorous voice memo recorded straight from her digestive tract, which she had sent to a friend.