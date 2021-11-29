Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Woman Documents Journey of Swallowing AirPod, Recording Audio From Stomach
Publish date:

Woman Documents Journey of Swallowing AirPod, Recording Audio From Stomach

Luckily, Carli Bellmer passed the device safely, as confirmed by X-ray results.
Author:

Hostaphoto

Luckily, Carli Bellmer passed the device safely, as confirmed by X-ray results.

If you swallow your AirPod, you're going to have a crappy time.

That's one takeaway Carli Bellmer likely gleaned from her experience after she accidentally ingested an AirPod she had mistaken for Ibuprofen. We've heard of the healing power of music before, but we're pretty sure this isn't the remedy researchers had in mind.

To be fair, Bellmer was holding a sizable 800 MG pill of Ibuprofen along with her left AirPod. However, according to her journey, which she's documented in detail on TikTok, she became aware of the mistake almost immediately. 

In this case, an Apple didn't quite keep the doctor away. After Bellmer reportedly sought immediate medical advice, within a couple of days she was in better spirits having confirmed via X-ray that she had safely—ahem— expelled the device from her system.

Recommended Articles

Edm_com_Cover photo
GEAR + TECH

Planning a Music Promotion In 2022? Don’t Miss This Expert's Free Workshop

Viberate has partnered with Jay Gilbert to reveal secrets of successful digital strategies for labels and artists.

54 minutes ago
virgil abloh
NEWS

EDM Artists Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh Following Tragic Death: "Your Vision and Creations Changed the World"

Marshmello, Boys Noize, and many more have shared tributes to the pioneering DJ, fashion designer and entrepreneur.

2 hours ago
Mura Masa
MUSIC RELEASES

Mura Masa Drops First Single of 2021, Teases Third Studio Album

Fresh off his fourth Grammy nomination, Mura Masa has unveiled a bubbly single called "2gether."

4 hours ago

Unfortunately, the AirPod finally met its Waterloo with the flush of the porcelain throne. "I did not retrieve it," Bellmer said.

Naturally, Bellmer's story was met with a mix of shock and skepticism from the three million-plus viewers who stumbled upon her harrowing tale. Bellmer effectively quashed the skepticism by posting a humorous voice memo recorded straight from her digestive tract, which she had sent to a friend.

Related

rezz deathpact
GEAR + TECH

Apple Reveals New MacBook Pro With Help From REZZ and Deathpact

Apple decision to soundtrack the promo for their "completely redesigned" MacBook Pro computers with REZZ and Deathpact's midtempo banger "Chemical Bond."

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Will Soon Allow Streaming from Apple Watch Without iPhone Nearby

The update will allow users to eschew the iPhone and stream straight from their Apple Watch.

MTU0MTQyMjE5NTMwNDEzMjE2
GEAR + TECH

Calling All Producers: UA Just Introduced Arrow – The World's First Bus-Powered Thunderbolt 3 Audio Interface

Universal Audio hits the market with an insane piece of gear that is also affordable at $500

Marshmello Fortnite
NEWS

Fortnite Reveals New In-Game Concert Series Amid Bitter Legal Battle with Apple

Fortnite's new Party Royale concert series won't be available on your Apple devices.

TikTok
GEAR + TECH

TikTok Enters NFT Arena With Creator-Led Collections From Grimes, Lil Nas X, More

Now fans have the chance to own a piece of internet-breaking history.

General
GEAR + TECH

Online Petition Pushes Pro Audio Website Gearslutz to Change Their Name

The company's founder acknowledged the petition and said the Gearslutz name is "not intended to send a derogatory message to women."

Apple
NEWS

Apple's "Spring Loaded" Event Puts Music From Party Favor, Louis The Child, More Center Stage

Electronic music made its mark at Apple's highly visible Spring Loaded event this week.

Ableton Compressor
GEAR + TECH

Audio FX 101: Compression

In this installment of "Audio FX 101", we take a look at compression and how it can help your tracks!