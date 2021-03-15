Woov Helps Reimagine Livestreaming

Woov Helps Reimagine Livestreaming

Interactive livestream platform Woov announced its official launch with support from Carl Cox, BT and Sunery James & Ryan Marciano.
Author:
Publish date:

Interactive livestream platform Woov announced its official launch with support from Carl Cox, BT and Sunery James & Ryan Marciano.

With a brutal drought of concerts, the live music industry as a whole has witnessed an unprecedented surge of livestreamed concerts and events. Enter Netherlands-based immersive music technology company Woov

To kick off the launch of their company, Woov recently hosted an interactive livestream concert experience with a star-studded lineup. The carefully curated event featured immersive livestream experiences from veteran superstar DJs and producers Carl CoxBT and Sunery James & Ryan Marciano.

Each of the three sets presented a unique immersive environment. Cox spun a killer house set from his studio and BT played a set live from the beach with stellar visuals. Sunery James & Ryan Marciano's set showcased footage of them from a performance at world-renowned dance festival Sensation White. Attendees had the chance to hang out with all of the DJs in real-time. 

Carl Cox joined BT and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano for DJ sets as part of Woov's livestream launch event.

Carl Cox joined BT and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano for DJ sets as part of Woov's livestream launch event.

Woov's event powerfully indicates why interactive livestreaming is a sustainable long-term business model. It provides fans with the opportunity to connect with their favorite music artists that they might otherwise never meet in real-life and attend concerts with their friends who might live in different parts of the country or world. Simultaneously, the Woov platform maintains a few powerful key features that help it uniquely stand out from other like-minded companies. 

It provides a user-friendly experience with superior sound quality and "spatial positioning." Each user is represented by an avatar, which allows them to move closer or further away from friends while toggling settings for music, talking, and ambiance or background noise. The spatial positioning is then reflected in the audio output. The platform also has additional features such as allowing users to mute specific people while also giving them options to enter or be a part of multiple rooms. 

This past week, following their recent highly impressive media event, Woov announced their official launch. The music technology brand delivers a new form of revenue generation for artists while simultaneously helping solve the issue of music rights clearance, which has proved a vexing challenge for many livestreaming platforms. Woov does not aim to replace live concerts, but rather leverage technology to deliver a new way to consume and experience music. While still in their beta phase, Woov is currently available to select users.

"A live stream should be more than just a broadcast," said Cox. "It is a virtual music experience that has the potential to connect the artist and the audience. Performing at the first beta event on Woov recently showed that it is possible to create the emotion of partying together in an authentic way and to feel close to the clubbers on the virtual dancefloor.”

FOLLOW WOOV:

Website: woov.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Woovapp
Instagram: instagram.com/woovapp

Related

Carl cox
EVENTS

Beatport and Absolut Team Up for New Year's Eve 2020 Livestream With Carl Cox and More

The 20-hour streaming event will kick off in Melbourne with a performance from Cox.

close-up-photography-of-macbook-pro-1493086
EVENTS

Beatport Partners with Twitch to Present "ReConnect" Livestream

The livestream event will feature DJ sets from Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, GRiZ, and more.

82506051_10157285656086099_8532974751448753146_o
EVENTS

Desert Dwellers to Host Beyond Borders Livestream Fundraiser for NAACP

The livestream kicks off at 4PM PST today.

158044909_272815374211347_5074897212360226125_o
EVENTS

Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

Over 100,000 applied to take part in the study, which took place at the Ziggo Dome and featured Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and more.

2017_1028_040816-9163_ALIVECOVERAGE
EVENTS

Carl Cox & Others will Perform at Teksupport's Special Day into Night Event

Join dance king Carl Cox for a spectacular performance.

Carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Carl Cox Reimagines deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate" Into Tech House Thumper

Carl Cox gave "Pomegranate" a club-ready makeover.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

CarlCoxPrivilege
EVENTS

Carl Cox Delivers a "Pure" Set to a Packed Out Crowd at Ibiza's Privilege Nightclub

In one of two special Ibiza performance this summer, Carl Cox packed out the world's largest nightclub.