Skip to main content
Researchers Print the World's Smallest Vinyl Record With Nanoscopic Accuracy

Researchers Print the World's Smallest Vinyl Record With Nanoscopic Accuracy

The world's tiniest vinyl cut holds just 25 seconds of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

Karl Hörnfeldt

The world's tiniest vinyl cut holds just 25 seconds of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

There's very little holiday cheer to be found on this Christmas record printed by DTU Physics at the Technical University of Denmark.

That's because it's a record so small that it could fit within a single groove of a standard sized copy. This impressive feat of engineering marks the world's smallest vinyl printed record, and it holds just 25 seconds of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

In a demo showcased by the university's DTU Physics organization, the Nanofrazor Scholar 3D lithography system presses a 15x15 micrometer record into polymer film. More impressively, the depth of the grooves inscribed on this sliver of a record are just 65 nanometers deep.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dillon francis
Lifestyle

Watch Dillon Francis Endure Hilarious Fantasy Football Punishment In An IHOP

Dillon Francis shared his painful, eight-hour experience wolfing down 16 supersized pancakes.

By Cameron Sunkel
vinyl
GEAR + TECH

Researchers Print the World's Smallest Vinyl Record With Nanoscopic Accuracy

The world's tiniest vinyl cut holds just 25 seconds of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."

By Cameron Sunkel
Collage Maker-10-Jan-2023-01.11-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

KDrew and Culture Code Craft Picture-Perfect Moment In "Spaces On The Wall"

KDrew and Culture Code prove themselves to be a high-flying powerhouse duo in their new collaboration.

By Cameron Sunkel

"I have done lithography for 30 years, and although we’ve had this machine for a while, it still feels like science fiction," said Peter Bøggild, a physicist at DTU. "To get an idea of the scale we are working at, we could write our signatures on a red blood cell with this thing. The most radical thing is that we can create free-form 3D landscapes at that crazy resolution."

Though there may not be a whole lot of practicality in a microscopic Christmas record, the endeavor showcases a powerful advancement in the world of material science: the ability to manipulate and contour materials with nanoscopic accuracy. In fact, the DTU team believes the exercise marks an important research development, considering the approach could be applied to manipulate other materials in the future to make things such as tiny magnetic field sensors.

Related

vinyl
GEAR + TECH

This Company Aims to Revolutionize Vinyl As We Know It

"With less noise and an excellent stereo image at low frequencies, this is the vinyl manufacturer the world has been waiting for."

ezgif.com-gif-maker
GEAR + TECH

Panasonic Revamps Vintage Stereo With Ability to Play Back Freehand Drawings

After discovering a 1960s-era stereo, Panasonic outfitted it with a particularly unique design and one-of-a-kind functional features.

Record Store
INDUSTRY

Sony is Pressing Vinyl Records for the First Time in Thirty Years

Wax collectors, get your wallets ready!

Vinyls
NEWS

Charity Shops Benefit From The Resurgence Of Vinyls and Resulting Sales Figures

In a world where streaming music is not the norm, a charity store in Glasgow is making a profit off of vinyl and cassette sales.

Look Ma No Computer
GEAR + TECH

Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

Mind = blown.

people at concert
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: U.S. Music Revenues Increase, CDs & Vinyl Sales Outsell Digital Since 2011, & More

The U.S.'s music revenues are up, and CD and vinyl sales are selling more than digital for the first time since 2011.

eric prydz
NEWS

Someone Purchased a Limited Copy of Eric Prydz "Opus" On Vinyl for $2,000

The rare vinyl of Prydz's debut studio album was just one of 500 ever pressed.

tron legacy daft punk
NEWS

Disney Announces Vinyl Reissue of Daft Punk's Iconic "Tron: Legacy" Soundtrack

Vinyl pressings of the original "TRON" film's soundtrack, scored by legendary composer Wendy Carlos, are also available for pre-order.