If you've ever seen the movie Ready Player One, you're already familiar with the world of immersive gaming—particularly virtual reality nightclubs.

Sensorium Corporation hopes to bring that vision to life by developing the "Sensorium Galaxy," a global, social virtual reality media platform comprised of themed "planets" for personalized interactive environments. Last year, it was named one of the top ten most promising technology projects by Forbes.

Yann Pissenem, the legendary nightlife entrepreneur behind iconic nightclubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, today announced a partnership with Sensorium in his mission to solidify a place for electronic music in the technological clubbing world. Through the partnership, Pissenem will create the "Planet of Music" in the Sensorium Galaxy star systems and he is bringing on board ten of the world's top electronic music artists.

"Social virtual reality is a step-change in the evolution of communication between people," Pissenem said in a press release issued to announce the partnership. "This is a great opportunity to bring the best of the global club scene to millions of users around the world."

“Pissenem is one of the key figures to have shaped the world’s modern clubbing landscape and today over three million people a year are attracted to his projects in Ibiza," adds Brian Kean, Chief Communication Officer of Sensorium Corporation. "He has been instrumental in turning Ibiza into the iconic destination for night clubbers from all over the world."

Pissenem's Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza venues hold international acclaim as two of the world's most venerated nightlife destinations, consistently gracing its stages with the most acclaimed DJs in the world, including David Guetta, Calvin Harris, and Martin Garrix.

Also announced today was a partnership with London-based creative and production studio High Scream, run by Romain Pissenem, Yann's brother. With vast experience developing stage designs for both Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza, High Scream will create the visual design for the Planet of Music.

FOLLOW SENSORIUM CORPORATION:

Facebook: facebook.com/sensoriumgalaxy

Twitter: twitter.com/sensoriumgalaxy

Website: sensoriumxr.com

FOLLOW THE NIGHT LEAGUE:

Facebook: facebook.com/thenightleague

Twitter: twitter.com/thenightleague

Instagram: instagram.com/thenightleague

Website: thenightleague.com