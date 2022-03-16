Yuri Suzuki Creates Functional Online Studio of Classic Roland Synthesizers

Legendary music hardware company Roland is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way: by collaborating with renowned electronic musician and experience designer Yuri Suzuki.

In honor of Roland's annual "303 Day," Suzuki has collaborated with Counterpoint Studio to digitally recreate some of the brand's most iconic synthesizers. The experience is an ode to Roland's seminal TB-303 synthesizer, which was first introduced in 1981.

Roland and Suzuki have collaborated in the past, like when they joined forces for in 2020 for the web-based music tool "808.303.studio." They've now added the classic SH-101 to the TB-303 and TR-808 interfaces.

Yuri Suzuki presents his "Color Chaser 2010" project at the 2010 Lift Conference in Geneva, Switzerland. Lift Conference/Ivo Näpflin

You don't have to be an avid synthesizer user to navigate the "Roland50" web application, which allows visitors to toggle between synths and change the tempo. It's designed to be fun and easy to use for everyone, and advanced users will find the functionality to be intuitive.

The interface also features a number of padlock icons alongside the names of the synthesizers, hinting that more may soon be added. And considering the fact that Roland has developed some of the most ubiquitous synths of all-time, the sky's the limit.

You can check out the "Roland50" studio here.