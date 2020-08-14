Zedd Unveils Immersive Snapchat Lens for Hit Single "Funny"

Following the release of his latest radio hit, Zedd is keeping his foot on the promo pedal with the release of a themed Snapchat lens.

The venerated DJ and producer took to social media to show off the new filter for "Funny," his breezy dance pop collaboration with Jasmine Thompson. The lens offers an immersive glimpse into the single's kaleidoscopic visual features, which were also recently gamified in Minecraft by a popular YouTuber named DoodleChaos.

Following the July 2020 release of "Funny," Thompson shared the story behind the "life-changing" single, saying that her producers sent an early demo to Zedd without her knowledge before the Grammy winner fell in love with it. He put his own twist on the tune, and before she knew it, the duo had a hit on their hands.

Zedd shared the lens on Twitter today, August 14th, and urged fans to "watch the entire show" to get the full effect of visuals. Check out the tweet below.

FOLLOW ZEDD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Zedd

Twitter: twitter.com/Zedd

Instagram: instagram.com/Zedd

Spotify: spoti.fi/2CoYpk2

FOLLOW JASMINE THOMPSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/TantrumJas

Twitter: twitter.com/TantrumJas

Instagram: instagram.com/JasmineThompson

Spotify: spoti.fi/30wp3Aa