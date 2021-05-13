ZHU Announces Plans to Build NFT-Based Fan Community

ZHU made the announcement following his sold out six-night performance run at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Following a six-night sold out run of performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, dance music superstar ZHU has announced new plans to build a fan community around NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Beginning with a limited collection called "DREAMROCKS," exclusive to attendees of the Red Rocks concerts and designed in collaboration with artist Shane Fu for Night After Night and YellowHeart, the community will be launched in the coming weeks.

ZHU's DREAMROCKS NFT collection.

Fans can register for an open Zhuman Community token, which will grant them access to exclusive content and early information on upcoming events.

“The fans have shown up so hard these last two weeks at Red Rocks, I’m excited to give something special back to them while also making sure all of my Zhumans worldwide can be a part of the community we’re building," said ZHU in a statement.

“With this offering, ZHU is setting the tone for how artists should enter the space and use NFTs to create a fan-first model that establishes a long term direct-to-fan pathway," added Casey McGrath, CCO of Night After Night.

All "DREAMROCKS" tokens will be minted and issued on Saturday, May 15th at 1PM ET (10AM PT). In the following weeks, the Zhuman Community tokens will begin minting.

For more information or to register for a Zhuman Community token, check out the official registration page at YellowHeart.

