1001Tracklists' "A State Of Dance Music" Report Suggests Demand for Live Sets—And Tech House—Is Greater Than Ever

The state of live entertainment was torn between two worlds throughout 2021. Nations across the globe tackled the difficult challenge of bringing back some semblance of normalcy while preserving public health and safety of their people.

As the pandemic continued, many began to wonder if the demand for live music would even exist in the same capacity on the other side of it. In the new "A State Of Dance Music" report from 1001Tracklists, however, the numbers suggest that demand for electronic music shows is perhaps stronger than ever.

The top line numbers say it all: a record 6.8 million people used 1001Tracklists to discover new music. Content contributions to the platform also saw a substantial year-over-year increase of 31%, with 69,000 unique track lists uploaded in 2021. Even more convincing still, those 6.8 million users kept coming back for their live set fix, racking up 62.5 million visits overall.

So what exactly was top of listeners' minds in 2021? Digging beneath the surface, the report highlights some clear winners.

Tech house is certainly having its day in the sun. As the report showcases, many of the year's biggest tracks reach mainstream consciousness through the help of the DJs and tastemakers that support them. Nearly a quarter of the songs supported cumulatively (22%) were tech house tracks, followed by dance (18%) and then house (15%).

Going another layer deeper in granularity, it might come as no surprise that ACRAZE's sensational "Do It To It" was the singular most supported track of the year, followed by GUZ's "Set U Free" and Vintage Culture and Kiko Franco's remix of the timeless "Love Tonight."

The report leaves no stone unturned, even examining the countries with the most output of successfully identified tracks. Unsurprisingly, Germany knows their dance music, taking home the top honor in that particular category.

Taking the full scope of the data in, it's hard not to be optimistic about the future of the dance music ecosystem even amid the current uncertain times. Perhaps as David Guetta recently suggested, the best times in the history of dance music are just on the horizon.