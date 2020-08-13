Here are the Top-Selling EDM Acts by State in 2019, According to Vivid Seats

Prior to the initial COVID-19 outbreak, EDM in the United States was flourishing. As 2019 neared its end, the dance music community was celebrating a decade of transcendent music, preternatural festivals, and the palpable growth of the genre itself in terms of its amplified footing in contemporary music.

To pay homage to the incandescent electronic culture of yesteryear, EDM.com has teamed up with Vivid Seats to explore the top-selling EDM act in each state. Launched in 2001, Vivid Seats has grown to become one of the preeminent ticket marketplaces in the world, selling passes to festivals, large and small-scale concerts, theaters, games in the four major sports leagues, and much more. The company has played a pivotal role in selling tickets to shows featuring many of the most venerated artists in dance music, including Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Skrillex, Kaskade, Kraftwerk, David Guetta, Afrojack, deadmau5, and Calvin Harris, among myriad others.

In order to determine which acts were most prominent in each state's live music circuit, Vivid Seats analyzed its data based off of zip codes to see which artists sold the most tickets in each respective region. In their analysis, they filtered out all other genres and limited their evaluation only to EDM shows.

According to Vivid Seats' data, five acts dominated ticket sales in 2019: Illenium, RÜFÜS DU SOL, GRiZ, Zedd, and The Chainsmokers, with the latter selling the most tickets.

With the exception of both North and South Carolina (where GRiZ reigned supreme), The Chainsmokers dominated the East, selling the most tickets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maine, Delaware, New Hampshire, and their home state of New York. Illenium and RÜFÜS DU SOL paced the West, with the former selling the most tickets in Utah, Nevada, and California and the latter doing so in Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. Strangely enough, RÜFÜS DU SOL also took home the gold in Connecticut. GRiZ showed out in Wyoming and, of course, held down the fort in his home of Michigan while Zedd only appears once, taking home Puerto Rico.

Check out the map below to view the top-selling EDM act in every state.

Credit: Vivid Seats, EDM.com