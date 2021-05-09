AEG Presents Launches New Sustainability Initiative, Climate Positive Touring

The initiative will primarily seek to reduce tour-related carbon emissions to net zero or better.

Global live events giant AEG Presents announced a new sustainability effort this Thursday, called Climate Positive Touring.

With team members located across the organization's various divisions, the initiative will primarily seek to reduce tour-related carbon emissions to net zero or better. It will work alongside AEG 1Earth, the business's corporate sustainability program, which releases the company's annual Sustainability Report.

According to a press release, Climate Positive Touring is currently working on a data-focused Venue Environmental Survey in order to identify and inform new environmentally focused priorities and solutions. Additionally, the project has released the first installment of its Green Touring Guide. Its recommendations will actively shape the way artists, venues and promoters transform their practices to be more environmentally conscious.

"AEG Presents has the ability and structure to really make a global impact in moving our entire business – which has had a traditionally significant carbon footprint – toward a zero emissions future,” said Jay Marciano, the Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents and COO of AEG. “The company’s reach enables us to execute at every level of the live experience: from clubs and theatres to arenas, global tours, and festivals."

The news comes as the company kicks their live events schedule back into high gear, particularly at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where their AXS subsidiary operates as the exclusive ticket provider. It also follows the April announcement of competitor Live Nation Entertainment's similar Green Nation Touring Program.

"We’ve been working on this since the earliest days of the shutdown. Now that live music is coming back, we can put our goals into action," Amy Morrison, Climate Positive Touring's co-head, said in a press release.