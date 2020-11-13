AFEM Unveils Code Of Conduct to Combat Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination

The Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) is described as "a global voice for the electronic music industry, representing our community, culture and commerce." The Association's latest endeavor is the launch of a "Code of Conduct Against Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination," which has been in the works over the past few months.

AFEM's Diversity & Inclusion Working Group developed the code to combat those issues within the entire sphere of the electronic music industry, from venues to talent agencies and beyond.

“Through the launch of our code, we hope to enable the industry to identify and correct the mechanisms and attitudes within electronic music culture which enable and facilitate perpetrators of sexual harassment and abuse to go unchallenged and unreported,” an official AFEM statement said.

The legislature encompasses all operations and procedures in order to provide a harassment-free workplace within the industry. It includes sections on preventing, intervening with, and reporting cases of sexual harassment. Additionally, the document explores ways to combat gender discrimination by employers or employees.

“We want to bring about an electronic music culture where everyone involved feels safe, respected and free from sexual harassment and risk of assault," said Greg Marshall, general manager of AFEM, "to ensure safe environments for fans and professionals, and to advocate for a culture of support for victims of harassment and assault to ensure they are encouraged to come forward and feel they will be supported when they do.”

At the time of this article's publishing, 220 companies across virtually every facet of the music industry have signed on, including Amsterdam Dance Event, Beatport, Defected Records, Mixcloud, Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ, Shogun Audio, and a multitude of others.

The full AEFM Code of Conduct can be read on the Association for Electronic Music website.