December 6, 2021
Overwhelming Majority of Fans First Began Their EDM Journey Before Age 20: Poll
The results are somewhat surprising given prior demographics released by Eventbrite on the age of the typical music festival attendee.
Zachary Smith

Electronic music listeners tend to become enamored with the genre at an early age, according to the results of a recent EDM.com reader poll.

The fact that the blissfully care-free lifestyle promoted by electronic dance music culture appeals vastly to youthful demographics isn't necessarily a surprising discovery, but the weighting by percentage skews more youthful than perhaps one would expect.

Precisely half of respondents reported first beginning their EDM journey between the ages of 0-15. This would suggest that listeners at the high end of this segment were born around 2007, a time when dance music was just on the cusp of booming in the U.S. during the late 2000s and early 2010s.  

Our latest EDM.com poll found 85% of dance music fans began listening before the age of 20.

Combining that segment with the next group of respondents, those who began listening between the ages of 16 and 20 years, that represents 85% of those who participated in the survey in total.

Adults who began listening between the ages of 21-25 represented 9% of the pool, with the remainder of respondents (6%) indicating they first started listening when they were 25 or older.

The fact that only 15% of dance music fans began discovering the genre over the age of 20 is somewhat surprising, especially given the sizable dance music footprint at major music festivals. Meanwhile, the average music festival attendee is 32 years of age, according to data from Eventbrite.

Despite this demographic contrast, dance music's youthful appeal likely ensures it will continue to be popular for decades to come. 

