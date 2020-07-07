Apple Music Launches Africa Rising to Amplify the Continent's Next Generation of Artists

Apple Music has announced a new artist discovery initiative that seeks to spotlight the emerging artists of the world's second largest continent.

The launch of the Africa Rising initiative sees the addition of a new playlist to the Apple Music ecosystem by the same name. The mission to uplift Africa's next generation of stars arrives with Nigerian Afro-fusion artist and producer Omah Lay as the playlist's first cover feature.

Lay's debut EP Get Layd was released in May, sparking several appearances for him on Nigeria's Top 10 singles chart. The EP additionally netted him the top album on Apple Music Nigeria at the time.

"I have always used Apple Music, seeing my favorite artists on playlist covers and features but here I am looking pretty as Apple Music's first Africa Rising artist," said Lay. "I am overwhelmed, dreams really do come true." The Africa Rising program will be showcasing a new artist every two months.

Apple Music has recently stepped up its efforts in Africa by rolling out service to 17 additional African nations and launching Africa Now Radio. The service is currently available in 30 African countries total, the most of any major streaming service thus far.