Take a Look Inside This Eerie Socially Distanced Concert In Arkansas

Earlier this month, we reported on the nation's first ostensible socially distanced concert to arise out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a show in Arkansas headlined by country-rock singer and Bishop Gunn frontman Travis McCready. The show, planned at Fort Smith venue TempleLive, immediately became a controversial topic in the music industry at large due to its potential safety-related repercussions.

After the planned concert went viral, Arkansas' government issued a cease-and-desist letter to TempleLive, who metaphorically ripped it to shreds and moved forward with the show anyway. Power to the people.

TempleLive's 1,100-person maximum capacity was diminished to accommodate 229 seats, which were sporadically filled with masked revelers. Those patrons were required to have their temperature taken and stay six feet apart at all times. Take a look inside the eerie show, which also featured support act Lauren Brown, below.