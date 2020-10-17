Arts Council England Awarding Financial Grants to DJs, Sound Engineers, More

Performing artists and creators—including DJs, sound engineers, and lighting technicians—can now apply for grants from Arts Council England.

The Developing Your Creative Practice fund (DYCP) is open to new applicants seeking relief in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the grants is to assist "cultural and creative practitioners" financially by covering expenses related to the creation and development of their work. The organization is awarding £2,000 to £10,000 per grant.

October 2020 to January 2021 will see four additional rounds of applicants awarded grants. Creatives may now apply for the first round, which opened on October 15th and will close on November 5th. Any unsuccessful applicants in each round may re-apply for consideration in subsequent rounds. The DCYP program will be allocating £18 million total over the course of the next 12 months.

Prior to opening the individual grant program, Arts Council England participated in allotting £257 million to organizations in distress. The Culture Recovery Fund initiative, backed by the UK government, supported 1,385 organizations, including theaters, galleries, venues, and festivals. The historic Ministry of Sound nightclub and Lost Village music festival were among the successful applicants for the program.

