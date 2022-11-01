Audius Acquires Virtual Music Experience Platform SoundStage.fm

Blockchain-powered streaming platform Audius has acquired Soundstage.fm, expanding the company's efforts in the virtual concert space.

Audius, the leading decentralized music community and discovery platform, will now provide interactive music metaverse experiences for fans as well as new monetization opportunities for artists.

"At Audius, we are always excited to expand the ways that artists can interact with their most passionate fans," said the company's CEO and co-founder, Roneil Rumburg. "SoundStage.fm has built one of the most compelling environments for artists and their fans to meet virtually and is a natural extension of what the Audius community is building. We’re excited for the artists that love Audius to connect with their fans in the SoundStage.fm metaverse."

Electronic music stars Firebeatz, Kill Paris, ill.Gates and others have graced the SoundStage.fm mainstage for immersive live performances. According to Forrest Browning, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Audius, the company is already rolling out an "ambitious product roadmap" in the wake of the deal.

With cutting-edge audio spatial technology, SoundStage.fm’s virtual concerts enable fans to "join via webcam and interact with both the audience and artist in a lifelike manner." Once a viewer enters the EDM-centric platform, they can dance and hang out with other users in the crowd. Ergo, it doubles as social platform that offers a novel way to connect with likeminded music fans.

"My intention with SoundStage.fm was to produce the next best thing to a physical concert," added SoundStage.fm CEO and founder Ara Kevonian. "The goal was to deliver an experience that allowed fans and artists to interact as their human selves. As we found out, that human element proved to be key in recreating the excitement that was lost in existing livestream and virtual concert offerings. I'm excited to bring SoundStage.fm to Audius and join the Audius ecosystem. Roneil and Forrest share the same vision of bringing more unique and compelling experiences to fans while giving the artist full creative freedom."