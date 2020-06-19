Here is a List of Artists and Labels to Support Today for Bandcamp's Juneteenth NAACP Fundraiser

In honor of Juneteenth, Bandcamp is donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in the music platform's mission to "support racial justice, equality, and change." Bandcamp is donating any purchase made on its site today and every June 19th moving forward to commemorate the emancipation of African Americans from slavery in Texas on that date 1865.

"The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies," wrote Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond in a static blog post. "We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community."

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of artists and labels with special releases today, including those who are directing their share of proceeds to organizations fighting for racial and social equality.

Tunde Adebimpe: Releasing exclusive new single, with proceeds split between the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU, & the Movement for Black Lives.

اکوان (Akvan): Offering exclusive Name Your Price EP of improvisations, available for 24 hours only.

Chino Amobi: Donating all proceeds from new “PARADISO” T-Shirt to Mutual Relief for Recently Released by Nolef Turns.

Analogue Dawn: Donating all proceeds from the track “Daydream” to the UN Refugee Agency.

asemix: Donating 100% of proceeds from new release to the NAACP Leagal Defense Fund on June 19th, and to The Black Trans Protestors Fund thereafter.

Athens of the North: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Atomnation: Donating all proceeds to Nederlandt Wordt Beter.

Austin Musicians for Transformative Justice: All proceeds from exclusive No More Silence Vol. 1 compilation donated to the Austin Justice Coalition.

Babe City Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Björk: Donating proceeds from all sales to Black Lives Matter UK.

Bleep Bloop: Releasing new single; donating 100% of proceeds from sales of One Liners to local bail funds.

Blight Records: Donating 100% of digital sales to Black Trans Advocacy Mission.

Blip Discs: Offering 50% off the Mubashira Mataali Group EP vinyl, with all of the proceeds going to the group in Kampala, Uganda; all proceeds from Swordman Kitala remix EP going to Kitala as he recovers from a stroke.

Cantaloupe Music: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Carpark Records: Donating label’s share of sales to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and The Okra Project.

Cascine: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; selling five of the collages that appear in the artwork for Stadiums & Shrines Presents: Dreams, which will be matted and bundled with an original vinyl pressing of the compilation, with 100% of proceeds being donated to Black Table Arts and Juxtaposition Arts.

Caural: Releasing exclusive new LP of remixes and donating all profits from that release to the NAACP in pereptuity.

Citrus City: Donating label’s share of digital and physical sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Contours: Donating all proceeds to Kids of Colour and Colours Youth Network.

Crafted Sounds: Donating 100% of proceeds from digital sales and 25% of proceeds from physical sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The Crease Rule: Donating all proceeds from new single “I Drink Alone But With My Friends” to Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Cultures of Soul: Donating label’s share of all sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; making LPs from the LP Subscription Series available for individual purchase for the first time.

Cut Copy: Donating 50% of proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund & 50% of proceeds to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service.

Cutters Records: Donating 50% of proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund & 50% of proceeds to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service.

Daddy’s Boy: Donating 100% of proceeds for the month of June to Brave Space Alliance.

Damnably: Donating label’s share of sales to Stand Against Racism & Inequality, Black Thrive, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Dare to Care: Donating proceeds to Hoodstock.

Dark Entries: Donating proceeds to charity.

Dark Trail: Releasing the physical compilation Mathcore Index: Best of Volumes 1-5; 100% of profits split evenly between the NAACP-LDF and Black Visions Collective.

Dead Oceans: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Robert Deeble: Releasing exclusive new track “The River.”

Deerhoof: Pre-order of new live collaboration with Wadada Leo Smith available, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter in perpetuity.

Den-Mate: Releasing new single; donating proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Alabaster DePlume: Donating all proceeds from re-printed “I Was Gonna Fight Fascism, But” T-Shirt to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on June 19th, and donating £5 per shirt thereafter.

Die Jim Crow Records: Releasing exclusive new LP from BL Shirelle.

Distant Bloom: Donating all proceeds from physical and digital sales to ArchCity Defenders.

Divino Niño: Donating all proceeds from the last 40 copies of transparent orange vinyl to Black Voters Matter fund.

Domino Records: Making a donation to charity.

Ryan Egan: Releasing exclusive new track; splitting 100% of all sales across the Community Bail Fund Network.

Ekcle: Donating all proceeds from merch sales to Stand Against Racism & Inequality.

Henry Derek Elis: Releasing exclusive new single.

Emel: Offering exclusive reworked version of “Everywhere We Looked Was Burning”; donating all artists and label proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

eOne Heavy: Donating 100% of revenue from surprise new EP Foundation of Bones to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Erased Tapes: Label and artists collectively donating 100% of profits to the Discrimination Law Association.

Exploding in Sound: Donating 25% of profits to The Movement for Black Lives.

4AD: Splitting the label’s share of profits between Black Trans Circle via Transgender Law Center and The Okra Project

Famous Class: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Fantastic Negrito: Releasing exclusive new EP featuring five previously unreleased songs.

Far Out Recordings: Donating label’s share of proceeds to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Father/Daughter Records: Donating $1.00 from every item sold to The Okra Project.

felte: Donating $1.00 from every physical or digital album/EP sold to the Transgender Law Center; offering exclusive pre-order of Mint Field’s Sentimiento Mundial on LP and CD formats.

Fire Records: Donating label’s share of profits from digital sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Fire Talk: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

First Word: Splitting all revenue between NAACP and Reclaim The Block.

Forever Living Originals: Donating proceeds from surprise release of new LP from critically acclaimed band to selected charities.

Alex Henry Foster & the Long Shadows: Donating all profits from new “Silence is Murder” T-Shirt to Amnesty International.

Lillian Frances: Donating 100% of proceeds for the month of June to NorCal Resist Bail Fund.

Frozen Reeds: Donating all proceeds from new Julius Eastmen release to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Future Classic: Donating all proceeds to ActBlue and the National Justice Project.

Get Better Records: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ghostly International: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

GLXY x Degs: Donating all proceeds from the song “Young Hearts” to The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Goatsnake: Donating all proceeds from two rare tracks to Color of Change.

Good Company: Donating label’s share of profits to the Aboriginal Legal Service of Western Australia.

Grosse Boite: Donating proceeds to Hoodstock.

Hausu Mountain: Donating label’s share of profits to Brave Space Alliance.

Vlad Holiday: Donating all proceeds from the track “Rain” to Black Lives Matter.

Holy Roar: Offering exclusive Nine Inch Nails cover by Throes; offering benefit single from Giver.

Honeywhip: Donating proceeds from all sales to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

Hopeless Records: Donating label’s share of proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Horo: Donating label’s share of digital sales to European NetWork Against Racism.

Houndstooth: Donating label’s share of proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ingrown Records: Donating label’s share of proceeds to National Bail Out.

Intercept: Donating all proceeds to Nederlandt Wordt Beter.

Jagjaguwar: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Keeled Scales: Donating 50% of all digital revenue (with the remaining 50% going to artists), 50% on soft merch, and 25% of all physical sales to the and the

Sarathay Korwar: Donating all proceeds from new track “Turner On the 20” to The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

La Luz: Donating 100% of the band and label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lakeshore Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Loma Vista: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lost and Lonesome: Donating proceeds to National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services.

Low Key Source: Releasing exclusive new music from Colourd Noyz, Chronixx feat. Sampa the Great, and Raiza Biza feat. Oddisee & Zenyth.

Luaka Bop: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The Magik*Magik Orchestra: Releasing exclusive single to benefit San Francisco opera singer Tim Blevins, who is featured on the track.

Gia Margaret: Donating all proceeds from digital sales for the entire month of June to the Loveland Project.

Matador Records: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Merge Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Mexican Summer: Matching donations up to $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for the next week.

The Midnight: Donating all proceeds from pre-orders of Monsters to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Milk! Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service.

theMind: Releasing exclusive new single.

MT. LOW: Offering exclusive 5×7″ photo print; donating 100% of all proceeds to the NAACP.

Ninja Tune: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

NNA Tapes: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

North Quarter: Donating all proceeds from KinKai/Akemi Fox (Lenzman Remixes) to Black Minds Matter UK & Justice for Shukri Abdi; donating all proceeds from Abnormal Sleepz “Kaleidoscope” for the entire month of June to the NAACP.

Northern Spy Records: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Numero Group: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Tara Jane O’Neil: Donating all proceeds from digital sales of Songs for Peacock to

On the Corner: Releasing exclusive vinyl bundle of LPs from Tenesha the Wordsmith, Hieroglyphic Being, and Khalab.

12XU: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Optimo Music: Donating all proceeds from new compilation on sublabel Against Fascism Trax to No Evictions Glasgow.

Owen: Entire catalog available for Name Your Price, with all proceeds being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Palo Santo Records: Donating 100% of the proceeds from Compilation for Change, as well as up to $2,000 in matching donations, to Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.

Paradise of Bachelors: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Partisan Records: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Pax Aeternum: Donating all proceeds to National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Pequeno Imprevisto: Releasing second single in their “Unpredicted Singles” project.

Perfume Genius: Donating artist’s share of sales from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately to Immigration Equality.

Pieater: Donating proceeds from all sales to Pay the Rent, which benefits Aboriginal people in Victoria, Australia.

Planet Mu: Donating label’s share of proceeds from exclusive new LP from Speaker Music to The Movement for Black Lives and BEAM Collective.

Pom Pom Squad: Donating their share of digital revenue to The Gworls Medical Fund.

Postseason Franchise: Donating and matching all proceeds from the Paradigms I compilation to the ACLU, Trans Justice Funding Project, and the Nationwide Bail Fund.

Purespace: Donating all proceeds to Aboriginal Legal Service.

Ramp Local: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ratskin Records: Donating 50% of proceeds to Black Trans Travel Fund.

Remote Control Records: Offering exclusive merch bundles, Signed Vinyl and one Test Pressing

Research Records: Donating proceeds from all sales to Pay the Rent, which benefits Aboriginal people in Victoria, Australia.

Rhymesayers: Donating proceeds to charity.

Rhythm Lab: Donating all proceeds from four new collaborative tracks to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ropeadope: Offering live DJ Logic recordings, as well as assorted test pressings; donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Rough Trade Records: Donating label’s share of profits to Atlanta Solidarity Fund.

Rudy Royston: Donating all proceeds from digital sales of Panoptic to MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.

Running Back Records: Releasing exclusive new compilation.

Saddle Creek Records: Making a matching donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every sale on June 19th.

Sahel Sounds: Donating label’s share of digital sales to Don’t Shoot PDX.

Samurai Music: Donating label’s share of digital sales to European NetWork Against Racism.

Secretly Canadian: Earmarking 100% of the label’s share of digital revenue to a new, employee-led fund, which will gear all money toward anti-racism and racial justice initiatives and organizations.

Silent Seasons: Splitting proceeds from all sales between BC Civil Liberties Association and Black Lives Matter Toronto.

SKiN GRAFT Records: Donating all profits from an exclusive new Secret Fun Club remix of Psychic Graveyard to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Slack Capital: Donating all proceeds from new release to the Austin Justice Coalition.

Slovenly: Donating 19% of each purchase to organizations fighting for racial justice.

Smalltown Supersound: Digital release of Prins Thomas’s remix of the Blade Runner theme; donating all profits to Black Lives Matter.

Smartpunk: Donating all proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Soul Clap: Donating proceeds from sales of Edits From the Vault to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Southeastern Records: Releasing exclusive live Jason Isbell record.

Spencer.: Donating all proceeds from demo of “I Had a Dream” to the Rochester Boys & Girls Club.

Squareglass: Releasing exclusive new EP from Athlete Whippet; donating label’s share of all profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Su Real: Donating all proceeds from the single “Indian Wine” through June 22nd to Helping Hands Jamaica.

Sub Pop: Releasing exclusive limited edition T-shirt designed by Seattle artist Arel Watson. All net proceeds from the sale of this shirt will benefit The Seattle Artist Relief Fund.

Substitute Scene: Donating all proceeds to The National Black Women’s Justice Institute.

Suicide Squeeze: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

SUNN O))): Donating proceeds from exclusive 2018 rehearsal demos to ACTBLUE, which splits donations between 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds, and racial justice organizers.

Szun Waves: Donating all proceeds from a new three-track EP to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

20 Buck Spin: Donating 100% of proceeds from a new, acoustic Spirit Adrift EP recorded remotely over the last few weeks to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in perpetuity.

22-2: Donating all proceeds from exclusive new compilation to Mukti, an organization supporting those impacted by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, India.

Take This to Heart: Donating all proceeds from special new release to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Teen Daze: Donating 100% of all proceeds to Black Connections.

Temporary Residence: Contributing 100% of revenue from digital sales to The Black Art Futures, The Conscious Kid, and Black Girls Code.

Tompkins Square: Donating label’s share of profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; releasing new music from Josh Kimbrough, plus four deep-catalog titles available on Bandcamp for the first time.

Topshelf Records: Donating proceeds to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, and local community organizations.

Twain: Donating all proceeds from Days of Effort and Ease to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund through the end of June.

Jeff Tweedy: Donating artist’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Vile Creature: Donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

Vula Viel: Donating proceeds to the the Julian Joseph Jazz Academy and NYJC.

We Were Never Being Boring: Donating proceeds to the NAACP.

Wharf Cat Records: Donating 100% of digital revenue to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, or another charity of the artist’s choosing.

Whited Sepluchre: Releasing exclusive single-sided 12″ from ONO.

Wilco: Donating their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Wing Sing: Donating all proceeds from Elsie Lange’s single “Adelaide” through July 22 to the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services.

Winspear: Donating 100% of digital sales to the Okra Project.

Yep Roc Records: Donating the label’s share of digital sales to Black Lives Matter.

Yumi Zouma: Releasing bonus tracks from Japanese versions of Yoncalla and Willowbank, with all proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; donating all proceeds from newly added 2020 tour merch to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund until they sell out.

Z Tapes: Donating label’s share of proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.