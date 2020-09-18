BeApp Wants to Take the Livestreaming Experience to the Next Level

Livestreams have become the norm for artists to perform for fans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months, artists have kept fans engaged with regular programming, often filming against breathtaking backdrops or incorporating mind-bending visuals into streams.

BeApp, dubbed the “Netflix of music festivals” by Forbes, aims to take the livestreaming experience to the next level. By digitizing elements of the live concert experience into a carefully designed mobile app, BeApp wants to bridge the gap between livestreams and live shows.

BeApp

The app offers multiple ways to view livestreams, like “backstage” and “influencer cam.” Another feature, “front row seats,” allow users to display their photo, Instagram profile, and name to all viewers in a stream. Additionally, users can redeem in-app points—earned by watching streams and sharing the app with friends—to buy artist merchandise or interact directly with artists. BeApp also fosters interactivity between viewers though chatting in real-time during livestreams, broadcasting messages with a “bang” or “making it rain.”

To support artists, BeApp syndicates streams to artists’ individual social media pages and allows them to sell merchandise directly in-app during livestreams. Apart from established artists, BeApp is also looking to foster bedroom talent. One of the app’s recently introduced features is user-generated streams with actual payouts. With a click of a button, anyone can launch a stream. Rack up enough views, and users can earn points to redeem for cash prizes. In an effort to provide COVID-19 relief, the app also facilitates donations from users to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. So far, over $20 million has been donated.

On the electronic music front, BeApp has hosted Gryffin, Diplo, Flosstradamus, and Kaskade, among other major names. Breakout artist and self-proclaimed “piano house queen” LP Giobbi has her own regularly scheduled streams on BeApp as well, with three set for next week. For electronic music fans, Giobbi's performances represent a great chance to explore what BeApp has to offer.

LP Giobbi Shervin Lainez

With a keen focus on user experience, user-generated streams, and artist curation, BeApp has garnered over one million downloads, 100 million viewers, and even charted in the top 5 entertainment apps in the App Store. Making headway in the competitive livestreaming space isn’t easy with popular services such as Twitch and YouTube, but BeApp’s efforts towards both fans and artists give it a spot on stage.

You can download BeApp here.