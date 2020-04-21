Beatport Launches Producer Challenge with Over $100,000 In Prizes

Beatport is seeking out the next class of innovative producers with their newly launched Beatport Producer Challenge. Alongside strategic partners Loopcloud, Plugin Boutique, LANDR, iZotope, and Roland Cloud, Beatport will be awarding fifty different producers over $100,000 in total cash prizes.

A diverse set of tools will be made available to all entrants, who are being challenged to come up with the next groundbreaking original track. All producers will receive temporary free trials to Loopcloud, LANDR, and Roland Cloud, providing them with a suite of cutting-edge digital products to take their productions to the next level.

Winning producers will receive a full year of access to Beatport LINK PRO+, Loopcloud Studio, LANDR Pro, and Roland Cloud. Software synth aficionados will also be pleased to hear that winning the challenge will additionally earn them a plugin bundle from iZotope as well as Plugin Boutique's Scaler Tool.

Speaking about the launch, Matt Pelling, founder of Loopmasters, highlighted the importance of continuing to support the artist community in this difficult period.

"We are proud to be involved in this initiative which brings us all closer in difficult times, and shines a light on those with exceptional talent to the wider music community.”

The Beatport Producer Challenge kicks off on April 21st and will run through March 11th.

