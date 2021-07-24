Belgium Launches "Covid Safe Ticket" Program for Live Events

The system uses QR codes to distinguish whether event attendees have followed the testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry.

Just one month ago, Belgium's iconic Tomorrowland festival was abruptly cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Now, the country has made major strides in its risk mitigation for similar events with the announcement of its COVID Safe Ticket (CTS) system.

Designed specifically for live events with over 1,500 attendees, the CTS is meant to ensure crowds have followed testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry, IQ reports. Its use, though optional, will waive the need for venues to enforce the mask and social distancing requirements instated by the Belgian government.

To access the CTS, event attendees must first download the mobile CovidSafeBE app, where they can then upload proof of vaccination and recent COVID-19 test results. Similarly to the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which is used for travel, the app uses a colored QR code system to signal whether pass-holders have met entry requirements. Basically, green means go and red means no.

Infographic for the CovidSafeBE app. CovidSafeBE

The CTS will officially launch for outdoor events on August 13th, with the Belgian Grand Prix from the 27th to the 29th already confirming its use. Indoor events can begin to take advantage of the system starting September 1st.

You can find out more and download the CovidSafeBE app here.