Belgium Launches "Covid Safe Ticket" Program for Live Events
Publish date:

Belgium Launches "Covid Safe Ticket" Program for Live Events

The system uses QR codes to distinguish whether event attendees have followed the testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry.
Author:

Belga

The system uses QR codes to distinguish whether event attendees have followed the testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry.

Just one month ago, Belgium's iconic Tomorrowland festival was abruptly cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Now, the country has made major strides in its risk mitigation for similar events with the announcement of its COVID Safe Ticket (CTS) system.

Designed specifically for live events with over 1,500 attendees, the CTS is meant to ensure crowds have followed testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry, IQ reports. Its use, though optional, will waive the need for venues to enforce the mask and social distancing requirements instated by the Belgian government.

To access the CTS, event attendees must first download the mobile CovidSafeBE app, where they can then upload proof of vaccination and recent COVID-19 test results. Similarly to the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which is used for travel, the app uses a colored QR code system to signal whether pass-holders have met entry requirements. Basically, green means go and red means no.

Infographic for the CovidSafeBE app.

Infographic for the CovidSafeBE app.

Recommended Articles

Kygo
Lifestyle

Kygo's Palm Tree Crew Lifestyle Brand Launches Suave Summer Essentials

Palm Tree Crew and PUMA are bringing a new luxury flare to golf in a high-profile partnership.

covid safe ticket belgium
INDUSTRY

Belgium Launches "Covid Safe Ticket" Program for Live Events

The system uses QR codes to distinguish whether event attendees have followed the testing and vaccination guidelines necessary for entry.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Stuns With Furious Single "Aarena" On RL Grime's Sable Valley Label

ISOxo once again demonstrates his appreciation for dark trap sonics, this time in a solo capacity.

The CTS will officially launch for outdoor events on August 13th, with the Belgian Grand Prix from the 27th to the 29th already confirming its use. Indoor events can begin to take advantage of the system starting September 1st.  

You can find out more and download the CovidSafeBE app here.

Related

ade amsterdam dance event
NEWS

Concerts Get the Green Light in the Netherlands Ahead of Amsterdam Dance Event, Lowlands

According to the country's Health Minister, attendees will have to test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated in order to meet event entry requirements.

prasesh-shiwakoti-lomash-moHiHqdmUYY-unsplash
NEWS

Are These DIY Gargling COVID-19 Test Kits the Answer to the Safe Return of Live Events?

"This is the only viable—and approved by local governments—solution from a safety perspective to reopen events."

hollywood-bowl-fireworks
INDUSTRY

Hollywood Bowl to Prioritize Fully Vaccinated Attendees Under New 67% Capacity Cap

The venue will also designate separate seating sections for patrons based on their vaccination status.

IMG_2447
NEWS

Vending Machines With COVID-19 Test Kits are Coming to New York City

Currently offering two types of self-tests, the initiative's locations and machines are set to roll out nationwide in the coming months.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Belgian Government Signals Return of Tomorrowland, But Will Require "Corona Passport"

Only people from the European Union and visitors from "countries that have the coronavirus under control" will be allowed to attend music festivals, according to a health official.

tomorrowland digital
EVENTS

Belgium's Tomorrowland Festival is Going Virtual

Belgium's biggest music festival will take place via the worldwide web in 2020.

Groove Cruise 2020 Day
INDUSTRY

Groove Cruise Will Not Require COVID-19 Vaccination to Attend

Royal Caribbean will strongly encourage—but not require—vaccination status to attend Groove Cruise.

General
INDUSTRY

Live Music Events Will Return to Italy Next Month

Live music events in Italy are set to return starting June 15th, 2020.