November 25, 2021
EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World
EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World

A new study has outlined the top festivals where you're likely to get the most bang for your buck.
Danny Howe

A new study has outlined the top festivals where you're likely to get the most bang for your buck.

With 2022 festival season in sight, the industry is primed for a comeback.

As noted by Quartz, the average price of a concert ticket increased from just $12 in 1981 to $64 in 2017, which is nearly double the rate of inflation over the same period. Plus, given the sheer volume of artists on the average music festival lineup combined with the higher production budget, the premium per ticket well exceeds that of the average show.

In a data-driven exercise, Cool Camping sought to compile a list of the "Best Value Festivals" using a distinct set of criteria. The company compared the price consumers pay for tickets against a variety of factors, including a combination of a proprietary "Headliner Value" formula, the price of a beer, the cost of food, and the number of days.

The Best Value Music Festivals In The World

1. Balaton Sound - Hungary
2. Sziget Festival - Hungary
3. EXIT Festival - Serbia
4. Street Parade - Switzerland
5. Colours of Ostrava - Czech Republic
6. Sunburn - India
7. Rock am Ring - Germany
8. Wanderland Music & Art Festival - Philippines
9. Rock in Rio - Brazil
10. Open'er Festival - Poland

A number of dance music-focused festivals made the top ten, such as Balaton Sound and Sunburn. The first U.S. festival to make the list, Milwaukee's Summerfest, squeezed in at number 11.

exit festival

EXIT Festival.

All of this is to say, as festival season returns in full swing, attendees should be mindful of which experiences will get the most for your money. 

You can read Cool Camping's full study here.

