British Festival Directors Want Government to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Event Attendance

British Festival Directors Want Government to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Event Attendance

“A lot of us want to urge government to follow the example set up already in other areas, like travel, where people will have to show vaccination passports."
Author:
Publish date:

Jake Davis

Tickets to live music events in Great Britain have sold like hotcakes since the British government's recent rollout plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the plan is liable to change based on the assessment of its efficiency over time, fans are hopeful that normalized live music events will resume in June 2021

British festival directors and organizers are skeptical, however, and worried about the potential consequences of a restriction-free post-pandemic landscape. According to The Guardian, many of those organizers are petitioning for the government to mandate vaccination status in order for the public to attend in-person mass gatherings. 

“A lot of us want to urge government to follow the example set up already in other areas, like travel, where people will have to show vaccination passports,” Josh Robinson, events director of Hospitality Weekend in the Woods, told The Guardian

“What we really need is for government to say everybody needs a vaccination to get in," added Gareth Williams, director of Cropredy. "We need that clarity, rather than each having to go to people and explain.”

While tickets have been sold for events in June and beyond, unequivocal confirmation of their dates and feasibility is still up in the air. The topic itself remains divisive, as some believe it is an infringement of personal rights to require vaccination for event attendance. 

Ian Brown, former frontman of The Stone Roses, has already declared that he will not perform at any events that require vaccination. "I refuse to accept vaccination proof as a condition of entry," said Brown after pulling out of Warrington's Neighbourhood Weekender event, which is slated for May 2021. 

A slew of additional concerns still plague festival and event organizers, who have been petitioning for government insurance in the case of event cancellations and monetary losses. Robinson believes that the entire issue is a moral conundrum. “But if we don’t go ahead soon, the whole support structure for this industry could crumble for good,” he said.

Source: The Guardian

Related

mask
INDUSTRY

Ticketmaster Denies Reports of Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination Proof for Access to Concerts

"We are not forcing anyone to do anything."

prasesh-shiwakoti-lomash-moHiHqdmUYY-unsplash
NEWS

Are These DIY Gargling COVID-19 Test Kits the Answer to the Safe Return of Live Events?

"This is the only viable—and approved by local governments—solution from a safety perspective to reopen events."

General
NEWS

The Future of Festivals? Ticketmaster May Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof to Attend Concerts

Will verified vaccination speed up the return to traditional live events?

Concert
INDUSTRY

UK Government Reveals £1.57 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Support Package for the Arts

Artists in the United Kingdom are celebrating the announcement of a large support package from their government.

mask
NEWS

New COVID-19 Restrictions Ban Festivals and Organized Gatherings in Paris, 11 Other French Cities

No more than 10 people are allowed to congregate in public places and gatherings of over 1,000 people have been banned.

ubbi dubbi
EVENTS

Vaccinated Express Lanes Planned for Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

Organizer Disco Donnie said the lanes are "100% part of the plan."

covid music
INDUSTRY

The Concert Business vs. COVID-19: The Road to a 2021 Recovery

2020 will be a year to remember, when the global touring industry faced its toughest challenges but came out the other side with new innovative business models.

liv
NEWS

Miami Nightclubs LIV and STORY to Pause Operations Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The iconic clubs join Winter Music Conference and other Miami Music Week events in postponement.