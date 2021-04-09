Indoor Concerts and Other Private Gatherings Can Return in California Starting April 15th

While California enters the less restrictive Orange tier, indoor concerts are finally on the horizon.

As it starts to get warmer and warmer outside, we're constantly reminded of the sense of freedom that the spring and summer months bring. California, once considered the nation's "coronavirus epicenter," is now the state with the lowest positivity rate in the country.

As case continue to decline, the California Department of Public Health announced that starting April 15th, indoor theaters and concerts—among other private gatherings—will be allowed. Although the news is exciting, these processes will most likely continue to move at a slow pace as venues navigate the mercurial nature of reopening.

If your county is in the most restrictive purple tier, indoor gatherings will remain dormant. This phase of reopening will only apply to counties in the red, orange, and yellow tiers. In California, about 40% of the over-16 population have been vaccinated with their first dose. We're looking at another dozen weeks or so until we see an estimate 80% average on vaccinations in the state.

Indoor concerts and theatre shows may return in the state of California starting April 15th, 2021. Pexels

“Indoor concerts and theater performances aren’t allowed in this [purple] tier," ABC7 reports. "They are allowed in the red tier, but at 10% capacity for venues of up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for venues with capacity greater than that. Capacity limits increase in the lower tiers.”

Los Angeles recently entered the orange tier and while most businesses have remained outdoors, they can now increase their indoor capacity to 50% or 200 people.

As cases continue to reach record lows, the CDC has urged residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.