Cancún Music Week Announces Inaugural 2020 Conference

During the City of Cancún’s 50th Anniversary in August, many of the top producers, thinkers, and leaders will assemble for the first annual Cancún Music Week. Set at the majestic Breathless Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya from August 3rd-9th, 2020, the event is set to roll out music performances, keynote speakers, workshops, networking mixers, discussion panels and much more.

With sights set on becoming the foremost music conference in Latin America to date, Cancún Music Week is anticipated to assemble a truly international pedigree and a strong showing of top-shelf experts from the industry. The event will be presented by XKYY Entertainment, so even though the details of who’s planning to perform haven't been disclosed it’s safe to say more than a few titans will potentially be an attendance. For instance, in the past XKYY has worked with the likes of Tiësto, Paul van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold, NERVO, Dash Berlin, Krewella and Nina Kraviz.

Of the inaugural event, Ivan Gianni, the founder and CEO Cancún Music Week told EDM.com:

"Our main objective is to set Cancun Music Week as the platform for the diffusion of Electronic Music in LATAM, connecting business and fun in a fantastic destination. Also, we are excited to be the insignia event during Cancun’s 50th Anniversary as well as having Breathless Resort & Spa, one of the best hotels in the Riviera Maya, as the host hotel for our first edition."

Tickets are still available on the Cancún Music Week website. Early bird registration will continue until March 1st or until tickets run out.

