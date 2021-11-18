Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
How Club Restricted Promo Gets Your Electronic Tracks to the Right Audience
Publish date:

How Club Restricted Promo Gets Your Electronic Tracks to the Right Audience

The company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released."
Author:

c/o Press

The company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released."

Dance music promotion organization Club Restricted Promo launched with one goal in mind: to get your music to the right audience.

Artists must have a marketing plan behind any given song release—they can't just drop new music into the ether and expect it to blow up. That's why the company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released." And with a team of tried-and-true music promoters, producers and curators who have worked with hundreds of artists from around the world, they have the tools and experience to make a track go viral.

Club Restricted Promo taps into its vast network of DJs, public radio stations, Spotify playlist curators, YouTube channel operators, and blogs to propagate music and expand its footprint globally. One of the company's unique selling points, however, is its meticulous Spotify promotion services, which offer artists organic promotion through active playlists with engaging listeners.

While electronic dance music is its bread and butter, the promotional company offers services in a wide range of genres under the umbrella of contemporary music, including hip-pop, pop, and rock. Their ultimate goal, they say, is to expand a song's reach to global levels—something they've done time and again with their top-notch platform.

Recommended Articles

a1 (1) 2 (2)
INDUSTRY

How Club Restricted Promo Gets Your Electronic Tracks to the Right Audience

The company's mission is rooted in their belief that "a song not promoted is as good as a song not released."

16 seconds ago
tiesto
EVENTS

Tiësto Is Headlining the First-Ever EDM Show at Nickelodeon Universe

Instead of Rugrats backpacks and Spongebob plush toys, Nickelodeon's amusement park is selling tickets to a rave with an EDM legend.

42 minutes ago
northern nights
EVENTS

Northern Nights, Electronic Music Festival With Legal Cannabis Consumption, to Return in 2022

The 2022 edition of Northern Nights will feature performances from TroyBoi, CloZee, SNBRN, and more.

1 hour ago

You can find out more about Club Restricted Promo here.

Related

The Power Of Collaborations
INDUSTRY

How to Utilize the Power Of Collaborations in Your Music

Are you using collaborations to effectively advance your music career?

computer
INDUSTRY

Utilizing Memes can Help Your or Your Artist Reach New Milestones

Turns out memes are more than just cat pictures!

ArtistCoaching (3)
INDUSTRY

How To Market Your Music to Stand Out Against the Competition

Marketing your music is the first step to building your audience.

A blonde girl holding Tomorrowland Havana Club TML XV rum.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Teams Up with Havana Club on Rum Line, TML XV

The promotion honors Tomorrowland's 15th anniversary.

SoundCloud
NEWS

You Can Now Link to SoundCloud Tracks in Your Instagram Stories

SoundCloud has announced yet another major partnership.

JOEYSUKI-ADE_website
INDUSTRY

3 Ways to Get Your Music Into Spotify Playlists - Artist Coaching

Joeysuki details how to pitch tracks, from playlist pluggers to user curated content, and breaks down the Spotify algorithm.

spotify-mobile 2
FEATURES

How to Soundtrack a Night Using Spotify Collaborative Playlists

Spotify's collaborative playlist feature allows your entire group to be a part of the song selection.

Lodato
MUSIC RELEASES

Lodato Shares Electronic Pop Club Rocker "Home"

Lodato's back and better than ever.