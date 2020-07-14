Coachella Producer Goldenvoice Launches "GV Black" to Support Black Community Representation

In a new effort to expand representation for Black voices within its organization and its festivals, Goldenvoice has launched a new organizational unit called "GV Black." Goldenvoice, producer of famed California-based music festivals Coachella, Stagecoach, and more, has shared the announcement of the new team's creation on Coachella's social media channels.

The statement opens with a commitment to raising awareness of the violence that has disproportionately impacted the Black community in the United States. Goldenvoice's announcement comes in the wake of prolonged nationwide protests against police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd back in May 2020.

Goldenvoice notes, however, that their commitment to diversity will extend beyond this particular moment. Pledging "continual and consistent support" to the Black community, Goldenvoice's new "GV Black" team will seek to highlight the experiences of Black team members within the broader Goldenvoice organization and creative initiatives to support greater racial representation at Coachella.

The creation of "GV Black" is Coachella's latest effort to expand diversity after making strides to bring more Black and female representation to its lineups in recent times. In 2018, Beyoncé became the first woman of color to headline the event. That same year, a record number of women took the stage, half of whom were women of color.

