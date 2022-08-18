Controversial Music NFT Platform HitPiece Relaunches Months After Shutdown

Mere months after being slammed by the music industry at large for auctioning music NFTs without artists' consent, HitPiece has relaunched, Billboard reports.

Legions of artists lashed out at HitPiece in early 2022 after a plethora of NFTs appeared on the controversial marketplace without their consent. After major recording artists like Jack Antonoff and industry trade organizations like the RIAA admonished the platform, its website went offline.

But HitPiece is now back online and aiming to be "the easiest place to create and buy authentic music artist NFTs," according to Billboard.

"HitPiece is working with the licensors of music to secure performance rights," Felton said in an email to Billboard. "We may enter into agreements with individual songwriters and publishers rather than PROs since the licenses from PROs may not be well suited for our platform. We may also enter into agreements directly with recording artists who have those rights or their record labels."

HitPiece's co-founder, Rory Felton, recently spoke with Input and issued a mea culpa.

"Clearly, we failed to have the proper guardrails in place around the product, which led to the miscommunications and challenges that happened," Felton said. "We made mistakes with that, and we're looking to learn from that and build upon that."

HitPiece, which reportedly received $5 million in early funding, has since moved on from its beta phase and signed up roughly 50 artists, such as ATL Jacob and Lil Gnar. The company takes a 10% transaction fee for any NFTs sold through the marketplace, per Input.