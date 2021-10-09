October 9, 2021
Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch

Publish date:

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.
Author:

A massive leak in confidential data from Twitch is highlighting the disparity between the take-home pay of the platform's top gamers versus artists. 

The breach, which was confirmed by Twitch on October 6th, reportedly amounted to over 100GB of crucial data stolen, according to BBC News. At the time of writing, Twitch's analysis of how it all happened is still ongoing.

In the meantime, the internet has been feverishly dissecting the documents, some of which contain sensitive information related to compensation. For the music industry, there's at least one key takeaway: there is a wide gulf between the earnings of top gaming personalities versus the platform's top musicians. 

The top earning musician on Twitch from August 2019 to October 2021 is prolific hip-hop producer Kenny Beats ($644,000), renowned for his contributions to the discographies of Freddie Gibbs, Ski Mask the Slump God, Vince Staples, and many more. The next highest is rapper Tee Grizzley ($209,000), who makes less than a third of Kenny Beats on the platform. 

Recommended Articles

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

Twitch is shelling out the big bucks for their top streaming personalities, but only a small fraction of the pie is reaching the platform's top musicians.

just now
black hole
MUSIC RELEASES

Mathematician Creates Music Synthesized From Black Holes 14 Billion Miles Away: Listen

Belgian mathematician Valery Vermeulen synthesized music from the radioactive waves emitting from distant black holes.

10 minutes ago
242892879_390930312487509_989132243225702482_n
EVENTS

Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

You've never seen anything like this before.

25 minutes ago

From there, the tail-off doesn't slow down. At #12 is Disclosure ($26,000), who took home just 15% of what Grizzley netted over the same period.

By contrast, MusicTech notes that at least 81 Twitch gamers earned over $1 million over the last two years. The platform's top streamer, CriticalRole, is pushing nearly $10 million. Twitch's top 262 streamers fared well with each earning at least $500,000. 

The findings are likely to sting music industry personnel and artists alike, many of whom have been pushing Twitch to make deals with major rights holding entities for fair music licensing agreements over the last year.

Related

d39e230e026c15ff371fa9e598d19aa6
INDUSTRY

Streamers Still Upset With Twitch After Landmark NMPA Deal

While the agreement deescalates some of the tension between the streaming platform and the music industry, streamers still feel there's a long way to go.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.

Monstercat and Twitch
NEWS

Monstercat Clarifies Controversial Twitch Affiliate "Fast-Track" Service

The Canadian label clarified an announcement that seemingly offered Twitch users a way to pay their way into Affiliate status on the platform.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

The Music Industry Comes After Twitch's Music Copyright Solution, "Soundtrack by Twitch"

The RIAA, National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Academy, and more are not satisfied with Twitch's efforts to avoid copyright infringement claims.

spotify
INDUSTRY

New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music Extension

Soundstripe allows users to play music from its library during their Twitch streams without the burden of copyright issues.

Twitch
GEAR + TECH

Twitch Streamers Face Permabans After String of New DMCA Strikes

The Twitch community has been mass deleting recorded clips after many users received takedown notices.

Twitch
INDUSTRY

Twitch Nearing Licensing Deal With RIAA and NMPA After Prolonged Conflict

Sources say that Twitch's woes over their lack of proper music licensing may soon be over.