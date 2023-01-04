Skip to main content
Copyright Royalty Board Approves Industry-Wide Settlement for 15.35% Royalty Increase

Copyright Royalty Board Approves Industry-Wide Settlement for 15.35% Royalty Increase

The rate will gradually increase over the next five years.

Tingey Injury Law Firm

The rate will gradually increase over the next five years.

The United States' Copyright Royalty Board has approved new rates amid a long-standing battle between digital service providers and songwriters, recording artists and music publishers.

Known as "Phonorecords IV" or "CRB IV," the settlement will incrementally increase royalties for over the next five years until it reaches 15.35% in 2027, according to the board's members. On January 1st, 2023, songwriters and music publishers received a rate of 15.1% of a U.S. streaming service's revenue. 

  • In 2024, it will raise to 15.2%
  • In 2025, it will raise to 15.25%
  • In 2026, it will raise to 15.3%
  • In 2027, it will raise to 15.35%

Songwriters and music publishers have long received the short end of the stick, but thanks to support from the NMPA as well as various government officials, that's quickly beginning to change.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

law
INDUSTRY

Copyright Royalty Board Approves Industry-Wide Settlement for 15.35% Royalty Increase

The rate will gradually increase over the next five years.

By Lennon Cihak
skrillex flowdan fred again
NEWS

"I Thought I Ruined the Song": Skrillex Opens Up About the Production of "Rumble"

The long-awaited track, a collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan, had been in the works for roughly five years.

By Jason Heffler
Lee Foss
NEWS

Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars Launches New Sub-Label, North Of Neptune

North Of Neptune's first release is a two-track EP by U.K. house music producer Toby Simpson.

By Lennon Cihak

The Copyright Royalty Board's approval also ensures they are compensated similarly to recorded music rights-holders (i.e. record labels). Music publishers from 2023 and beyond will be paid the lesser of 26.2% of "Total Content Costs" or an aggregate amount of $1.10 per subscriber for the appropriate period, according to Music Business Worldwide

"Starting January 1, songwriters will enjoy the highest rates in the world and the highest rates in the history of digital streaming," said David Israelite, CEO and President of the National Music Publishers' Association, in a statement. "Thanks to the many songwriter advocates who worked hard to make this happen. There are still many challenges ahead to ensure that songs receive their proper value, but the future is bright."

Related

white house
INDUSTRY

Copyright Royalty Board Approves Rate Increase for Songwriters and Music Publishers

The news precipitated an appeal from four major providers of streaming services.

general
INDUSTRY

Songwriters May Get a 32% Increase In Mechanical Royalties for Downloads and Physical Products

The rate increase wouldn't take effect until 2023.

songwriting songwriters
INDUSTRY

Songwriters Get Hit In the Wallet by Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora... Again

David Israelite, president and CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, said major streaming services "have proposed the lowest royalty rates in history."

law
INDUSTRY

Enforcing Rights Just Got Much Easier for Copyright Owners

Rights-holders may be awarded damages by submitting an infringement notice with the Copyright Claims Board.

Navigating the songwriting process and staying out of legal trouble
FEATURES

Copyright Law: Navigating the Songwriting Process and Staying out of (Legal) Trouble

Prevent hiccups in this lengthy process by not infringing other artists' rights.

giftcarddesigncontest-1024x576
NEWS

Roblox and NMPA Reach Agreement on Music Usage, Settle $200 Million Copyright Lawsuit

The deal provides Roblox the flexibility and time to negotiate individually with the NMPA's clients.

youtube
INDUSTRY

YouTube's New Creator Music Program Is Its Solution to Copyright Strikes and TikTok

Content creators will be able to share revenue with the artists whose music they use.

NAMM 2018
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: NAMM, Songwriter Royalties, Spotify Remixes, and More

We've seen some amazing technology come from NAMM 2018.