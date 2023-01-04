Copyright Royalty Board Approves Industry-Wide Settlement for 15.35% Royalty Increase

The United States' Copyright Royalty Board has approved new rates amid a long-standing battle between digital service providers and songwriters, recording artists and music publishers.

Known as "Phonorecords IV" or "CRB IV," the settlement will incrementally increase royalties for over the next five years until it reaches 15.35% in 2027, according to the board's members. On January 1st, 2023, songwriters and music publishers received a rate of 15.1% of a U.S. streaming service's revenue.

In 2024, it will raise to 15.2%

In 2025, it will raise to 15.25%

In 2026, it will raise to 15.3%

In 2027, it will raise to 15.35%

Songwriters and music publishers have long received the short end of the stick, but thanks to support from the NMPA as well as various government officials, that's quickly beginning to change.

The Copyright Royalty Board's approval also ensures they are compensated similarly to recorded music rights-holders (i.e. record labels). Music publishers from 2023 and beyond will be paid the lesser of 26.2% of "Total Content Costs" or an aggregate amount of $1.10 per subscriber for the appropriate period, according to Music Business Worldwide.

"Starting January 1, songwriters will enjoy the highest rates in the world and the highest rates in the history of digital streaming," said David Israelite, CEO and President of the National Music Publishers' Association, in a statement. "Thanks to the many songwriter advocates who worked hard to make this happen. There are still many challenges ahead to ensure that songs receive their proper value, but the future is bright."