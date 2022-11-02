Dance Music Represents More Than 25% of U.K. Top 10 Tracks In 2022

The results are in: the U.K. loves electronic dance music.

In fact, they love dance music so much that it accounts for over 25% of the country's Top 10 tracks this year, according to a new report from record industry trade group BPI. The report concluded that the genre is second only to pop music, which can arguably be categorized as dance these days.

BPI's report suggests that 26.1% of all tracks in the U.K. Singles Top 10 this year are considered dance music. This is an 80% increase from 2021.

"Britain has always excelled at dance music, so it's gratifying that the genre's renaissance is powered in part by homegrown talent, including breakthrough artists LF System and Eliza Rose, who have both spent multiple weeks at number one on the Official Singles Chart this year," Geoff Taylor, BPI's chief executive, said in a statement. "It's fascinating to see how other genres such as hip-hop and pop are morphing into dance and to see dance music being embraced by global superstars Drake and Beyoncé."

Here's the top 10 tracks in the U.K. this year:

1. Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now"

2. LF System - "Afraid To Feel"

3. Belters Only - "Make Me Feel Good" (feat. Jazzy)

4. Jax Jones - "Where Did You Go" (feat. MNEK)

5. Luude - "Down Under" (feat. Colin Hay)

6. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson - "Crazy What Love Can Do"

7. Bad Boy Chiller Crew - "BMW"

8. Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

9. Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - "BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)"

10. Tiësto and Ava Max - "The Motto"