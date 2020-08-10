Iconic House Music Promoter Dave "Medusa" Shelton Dead at 64

The house community is mourning the loss of one of its early icons. Dave "Medusa" Shelton tragically passed away from natural causes at age 64 over the weekend.

Shelton's close friend, Miguel Ortuno, shared the news with the world via a touching Facebook post from the late promoter's account.

Paying homage to Shelton's joyful outlook on life, Ortuno shares a thoughtful sentiment asking mourners to remember the good times Shelton created and to be happy and live life to the fullest, in his honor.

This is such a sad time and I know Dave had an amazing relationship with so many of you. Please do remember the best of him, please do continue to be kind to animals (emphasis on this... Dave LOVED his animals) and please continue to just live life free and fun. Take chances, dare to be different, express yourself, do what makes you happy.... Dave always wanted everyone to have an amazing time and although this is horribly sad, he would want everyone to remember the best memories of him and just be happy for all the great times you did enjoy together.

In the late 80s and early 90s, Shelton owned an all-ages nightclub in Chicago named "Medusa's." Many veteran members of the local music scene fondly remember the club, as it served as their introduction to the nightlife. His club welcomed patrons from all walks of life with open arms and was often called the “home of the misfits.”

The aforementioned post states that there will be memorial services announced shortly.

EDM.com sends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Dave Shelton.

Credit: Chicago Sun-Times