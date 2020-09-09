David Guetta and Sia Partner with TikTok to Premiere New Single "Let's Love"

TikTok is continuing its mission to take over the music industry, landing the premiere of David Guetta and Sia's new single "Let's Love" five days ahead of the official release date.

The visionaries behind the hit single "Titanium" have made a calculated move to release a 15-second edit to the platform early, seeing that the tracks that have taken off through hashtag challenges and dance routines have catapulted to the top of charts around the globe. Making a single go viral on TikTok has become the new goal for many artists.

Guetta has been encouraging his 1.2 million followers to join the #LetsLove hashtag challenge with hopes of spreading the uplifting message of the track to see how users are staying positive during these tough times. Since going live on September 7th, "Let's Love" has already accumulated over 8,000 videos. It's a foregone conclusion that streaming numbers will skyrocket once the official release hits on September 11th on Spotify and Apple Music.

"Let's Love" is one of the more high-profile examples of a track being pre-released on TikTok. We will have to wait to see if the virality of the song translates on Friday to actual streaming numbers and if the label begins to direct its marketing budget to the platform's popular influencers.

"Let's Love" is due for an official release on September 11th, 2020. You can pre-save the single here.

Source: Music Business Worldwide

